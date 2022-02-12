France vs Ireland live stream: how to watch Six Nations 2022 online from anywhere

Audio player loading…

The Six Nations heats up with an early top-of-the-table clash between the pre-tournament favourites and the side that has most caught the eye. It's the biggest game of the championship so far, so read on as our guide explains how to watch a France vs Ireland live stream for the 2022 Six Nations from anywhere in the world and what TV channel - including free-to-air coverage in the UK and Ireland.

Les Bleus took a while to get going last weekend, but when they eventually hit their stride there was only ever going to be one outcome.

France vs Ireland free live stream: ITV Hub (UK) | Virgin Media Player (IRE)

The pressing concern for Fabien Galthie will be that there might not be a game left to salvage if they stumble out of the blocks against Ireland. Andy Farrell's men were ruthless against the reigning champions, running out 29-7 winners.

It was a stunning result, and Ireland are out to prove that it had more to do with their own brilliance than Wales' injury crisis.

Both teams are in scintillating form, with Ireland undefeated in nine and France having won seven of their past eight, and the two main men will be doubly motivated. Johnny Sexton's brief stint at Racing 92 means he's always going to be under the microscope against France, while Antoine Dupont is out to prove his credentials as skipper.

Whoever wins here will be the outright favourite for the championship, so follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get a France vs Ireland live stream wherever you are right now - starting with how to watch the Six Nations for FREE in the UK and Ireland.

How to watch France vs Ireland: live stream Six Nations for FREE in the UK

France vs Ireland is being shown for FREE in the UK on ITV, with kick-off set for 4.45pm GMT on Saturday afternoon. You can also live stream France vs Ireland on ITV Hub, which has an excellent app that's available on nearly everything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice. Not in the UK right now? No worries - you can download and install a VPN to port yourself back home to tune in as normal.

How to watch France vs Ireland from outside your country

We've recommended some of the best places to live stream Six Nations games below. But might run into a problem trying to access them if you're outside of your country. This is because of something called geo-blocking.

Simply follow our VPN advice below and you'll soon be around that issue with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

Use a VPN to live stream France vs Ireland from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for iPlayer and ITV Hub.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - ITV Hub for UK citizens abroad.

How to watch France vs Ireland: live stream Six Nations FREE in Ireland

France vs Ireland is being shown for FREE on Virgin Media One in Ireland, with kick-off set for 4.45pm GMT on Saturday afternoon. This means you can also live stream France vs Ireland using Virgin Media Player - or check out its TV Anywhere app, which is available for nearly all modern devices including smartphones, tablets, computers and more. Outside of Ireland? Watch Six Nations rugby online just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN.

How to watch France vs Ireland in the US

How to watch a France vs Ireland Six Nations live stream in Australia

In Australia you can watch France vs Ireland on Stan Sport, but be warned that kick-off is set for the brutal time of 3.45am AEDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial. If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch a Six Nations live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN as per the instructions above.

How to watch Six Nations: live stream France vs Ireland in New Zealand

Sky Sport is showing the France vs Ireland game in New Zealand. Unfortunately, kick-off is set for 5.45am NZDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a pass costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

How to watch France vs Ireland in Canada