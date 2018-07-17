Fossil Q Venture is one of the brand's best smartwatches, and it's cheaper than ever

Looking for a Wear OS to buy this Amazon Prime Day? So far, we've only seen the Huawei Watch 2 go on sale, but now the Fossil Q Venture is getting in on the action as well.

Fossil specialises in traditional watches, but has over the last few years started developing smartwatches and hybrids. The Fossil Q Venture is one of the best smartwatches on offer from the brand, and today it's getting a huge discount.

The RRP is set at £259, and we've barely seen it drop below that since it went on sale... apart from today it's now down to £145 or £155. There are limitations to this Wear OS watch - there's no GPS, NFC or heart rate monitor - but the price drop makes it a bargain for some people.

To take advantage of these and other Prime Day deals you need to be an Amazon Prime member, and if you're not already then you can sign up for a 30-day free trial when you click through to a deal.

Fossil Q Venture in black| was £259.99 now £145 at Amazon

We liked the Fossil Q Venture for its good build quality, top-end display and solid battery life. The high price was a concern for us in our review, but that's not an issue if you buy it this Amazon Prime Day as it's down to £145.View Deal