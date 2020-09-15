Fortnite is getting a major update in time for the Nvidia RTX 3080’s release

Epic and Nvidia have announced that Fortnite will add RTX support on September 17 – the same day the GeForce RTX 3080 goes on sale.

Just days before Nvidia's flagship Ampere GPU hits shelves, Epic has announced that Fortnite will be adding real-time ray tracing, Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) 2.0, and Nvidia Reflex in time for the graphics card's arrival.

Fortnite’s RTX patch was first teased during the RTX 30-series reveal last week, with a video showing how the world’s most popular game will make the most of Nvidia’s RTX technology by including ray-traced reflections, shadows, global illumination, and ambient occlusion on September 17.



The added DLSS 2.0 support will uses AI to boost frame rates while keeping the ray tracing effects boosted to their maximum, while Nvidia Reflex will reduce latency by combining both GPU and game optimisations, resulting in faster responsiveness.

To show off the difference that ray tracing makes to a game, Fortnite will add a new Creative Mode map known as RTX Treasure Run that was designed by Nvidia and Fortnite content creators.

Players are dropped into a museum level and can engage in a scavenger hunt across a hall of mirrors, a medieval castle, a jungle, and a shrunken science lab while different ray-traced effects are highlighted along the way.

News of this incoming RTX patch comes just hours after Nvidia’s main competitor, AMD, revealed the design of its next-generation Radeon RX 6000 GPU design on Fortnite.

AMD fans can get a closer look at the card, which will go head-to-head with Nvidia’s RTX 30-series cards when it launches at the end of October, by heading to the AMD's custom Battle Arena in the game.