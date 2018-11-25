Five great Nintendo Switch games you may have missed on sale now

With so many deals flying around during Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend, it can be easy to overlook some offers. But have no fear, we've rounded up five great Nintendo Switch game deals you may have missed during all the chaos - including some titles you maybe didn't consider purchasing before.
Dead Cells
Critically acclaimed Dead Cells has taken 2018 by storm. Developer Motion Twin refers to it as a "rogue-lite, Castlevania-inspired action-platformer" which sees you taking on the role of cells which control the body of a dead prisoner. As the reanimated corpse, you must battle your way past the undead in a series of dungeons. But beware, Dead Cells is not for the faint-hearted - there are no checkpoints, if you die then you must start again.
Dead Cells | Nintendo Switch |
£24.99 £21.49 at Argos
Argos is currently offering Dead Cells for £21.49. While the game has only been discounted by £3, it's still a fantastic price for one of the year's best indie titles.View Deal
Super Mario Odyssey
If you haven't picked up Super Mario Odyssey yet, then what are you waiting for? The charming 3D adventure sees everyone's favourite plumber trotting the globe, collecting Moons and tackling Goombas to save Princess Peach from her wedding to the evil Bowser. In addition, you have help from your new friend Cappy - the cap. Just the usual Mario stuff.
Super Mario Odyssey is a great adventure for kids and adults alike, and is still as fun as it was when it first released.
Super Mario Odyssey | Nintendo Switch |
£49.99 £33.29 at Nintendo
Nintendo is currently offering 33% off Super Mario Odyssey, meaning you save just over £15 on the title. If you haven't picked up the charming title yet, then now is the perfect time.View Deal
Mario Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold
Another Nintendo Switch must-have, Mario Rabbids Kingdom Battle sees Mario and friends teaming up with the mischievous Rabbids to close a vortex which is tearing apart the Mushroom Kingdom. Mario Rabbids is a turn-based tactical RPG, meaning it may not be to everyone's taste and requires a bit of strategic thinking but it's nonetheless a fun, family game.
Mario Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold | Nintendo Switch |
£42.99 £25.99 at Argos
You can save £17.00 on the gold edition of Mario Rabbids Kingdom Battle at Argos. The gold edition includes the game itself, special Gold key art, the season pass, which includes new weapons and the Donkey Kong DLC, and more.View Deal
Overcooked 2
If you're looking for a chaotic party game to play with friends (or alone) then Overcooked 2 is a great choice. The madcap cooperative cooking simulator sees you teaming up with others or going head-to-head in the kitchen, aiming to get orders out while staving off fires, swamps and Walking Bread. It's great fun to play as a couch co-op or by yourself - but prepare for some shouting regardless.
Overcooked 2 | Nintendo Switch |
£24.99 £19.99 at Argos
Argos is offering 20% off Overcooked 2, meaning you save £5. Not amazing savings but you'll get hours of fun from this game - making it a worthwhile investment.View Deal
Yonder: Cloud Catcher Chronicles
It's likely you've never heard of Yonder: Cloud Catcher Chronicles, but if you're looking for a charming game which combines elements of Animal Crossing with Stardew Valley and Legend of Zelda (all set in a whimsical world of peculiar creatures like Fabbits and Sprig-Pigs), then it's definitely the game for you. There's no combat, but a wonderful world to lose yourself in for hours by farming, cooking and completing quests.
Yonder: Cloud Catcher Chronicles | Nintendo Switch |
£24.99 £19.99 at Argos
Argos is offering 20% off Yonder: Cloud Catcher Chronicles, which means you save £5. It may not be huge savings, but hours of open-world content mean you will definitely spend your money's worth.View Deal
Best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch bundle deals
Nintendo Switch | £249 at Amazon
If you don't need any games bundled in with your Nintendo Switch, then this is the lowest price we've ever seen the standalone console go for. That being said, you never know, you might be able to get it with a game for this price on Cyber Monday if you keep your fingers crossed (although that would be an all-time best deal). You can choose the grey or Neon version of the controllers via the same link.View Deal
Nintendo Switch | Turtle Beach Recon 50 | £269.99 at Amazon
Turtle Beach make quality gaming headsets and you're saving a tenner over buying them separately from this Amazon deal. But actually, seeing as Amazon has knocked £30 off the Switch alone today, you're saving £40 compared to last week's prices. View Deal
Nintendo Switch Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Edition Mario Pack | £339.99 at Nintendo
This excellent UK-exclusive bundle comes with the limited edition console dock and controllers, a carry case, a steelbook for the game and a GameCube-style controller (an essential for any serious Smash Bros fan. Oh and it comes with the new game too of course.View Deal
Nintendo Switch | Pro Controller | £299.99 at Amazon
The bundled in Pro Controller is what's caught our eye here today. When you consider the Switch console is usually £280 and the controller is often over £50, you're making a tidy saving on this overall. That being said, if you're not too bothered about the Pro Controller, there are perhaps better-suited deals for you today.
View Deal
Nintendo Switch | Extra Joy-Con controllers | £308.99 at Amazon
If you want to get some four-player action going with the Nintendo Switch then this bundle offers a modest saving over buying an extra pair of controllers later on. We'd seriously advise firing up Mario Kart 8 straight away.View Deal
Nintendo Switch | Pokémon: Let's Go Pikachu | £291.99 at Amazon
This is a very cheap Nintendo Switch bundle considering you're getting the brand new Pokemon game too.View Deal
Nintendo Switch | Pokémon: Let's Go Eevee! | £290.99 at Amazon
If you'd prefer the Eevee edition of the new Pokemon game, this this is the Nintendo Switch bundle for you. Pokemon bundles are going to be massive sellers before Christmas, so we wouldn't wait long on deals like this.View Deal
Nintendo Switch | Mario Tennis Aces | £299.99 at Currys
This is great Nintendo Switch bundle for multiplayer as it comes with the new Super Mario Tennis. And seeing as the Joy-Con controllers come as a pair, you're able to dive into the two-player action straight away. You're essentially getting the game for half price in this deal.
View Deal
Nintendo Switch | Super Mario Odyssey | £299 at Currys
Super Mario Odyssey is an expensive game when bought on its own, so if getting it in a bundle like this will usually save you money. Odyssey is one of the best games on the console, so this is well worth a look. Also available with grey controllers.
View Deal
Nintendo Switch | + 1 game | £299.99 at Argos
Another Argos bundle with multiple games to choose from. This time you've got Lego Super Heroes 2, Cars 3 or Lego Ninjago to choose from. You can opt for the console with grey controllers for the same price if you prefer.
View Deal
- Best Cyber Monday deals: one more chance to grab a bargain before Christmas