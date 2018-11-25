Five great Nintendo Switch games you may have missed on sale now

With so many deals flying around during Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend, it can be easy to overlook some offers. But have no fear, we've rounded up five great Nintendo Switch game deals you may have missed during all the chaos - including some titles you maybe didn't consider purchasing before.

Dead Cells

Critically acclaimed Dead Cells has taken 2018 by storm. Developer Motion Twin refers to it as a "rogue-lite, Castlevania-inspired action-platformer" which sees you taking on the role of cells which control the body of a dead prisoner. As the reanimated corpse, you must battle your way past the undead in a series of dungeons. But beware, Dead Cells is not for the faint-hearted - there are no checkpoints, if you die then you must start again.

Super Mario Odyssey

If you haven't picked up Super Mario Odyssey yet, then what are you waiting for? The charming 3D adventure sees everyone's favourite plumber trotting the globe, collecting Moons and tackling Goombas to save Princess Peach from her wedding to the evil Bowser. In addition, you have help from your new friend Cappy - the cap. Just the usual Mario stuff.

Super Mario Odyssey is a great adventure for kids and adults alike, and is still as fun as it was when it first released.

Mario Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold

Another Nintendo Switch must-have, Mario Rabbids Kingdom Battle sees Mario and friends teaming up with the mischievous Rabbids to close a vortex which is tearing apart the Mushroom Kingdom. Mario Rabbids is a turn-based tactical RPG, meaning it may not be to everyone's taste and requires a bit of strategic thinking but it's nonetheless a fun, family game.

Mario Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold | Nintendo Switch | £42.99 £25.99 at Argos

You can save £17.00 on the gold edition of Mario Rabbids Kingdom Battle at Argos. The gold edition includes the game itself, special Gold key art, the season pass, which includes new weapons and the Donkey Kong DLC, and more.View Deal

Overcooked 2

If you're looking for a chaotic party game to play with friends (or alone) then Overcooked 2 is a great choice. The madcap cooperative cooking simulator sees you teaming up with others or going head-to-head in the kitchen, aiming to get orders out while staving off fires, swamps and Walking Bread. It's great fun to play as a couch co-op or by yourself - but prepare for some shouting regardless.

Yonder: Cloud Catcher Chronicles

It's likely you've never heard of Yonder: Cloud Catcher Chronicles, but if you're looking for a charming game which combines elements of Animal Crossing with Stardew Valley and Legend of Zelda (all set in a whimsical world of peculiar creatures like Fabbits and Sprig-Pigs), then it's definitely the game for you. There's no combat, but a wonderful world to lose yourself in for hours by farming, cooking and completing quests.

Best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch bundle deals

Nintendo Switch | £249 at Amazon

If you don't need any games bundled in with your Nintendo Switch, then this is the lowest price we've ever seen the standalone console go for. That being said, you never know, you might be able to get it with a game for this price on Cyber Monday if you keep your fingers crossed (although that would be an all-time best deal). You can choose the grey or Neon version of the controllers via the same link.View Deal

Nintendo Switch | Turtle Beach Recon 50 | £269.99 at Amazon

Turtle Beach make quality gaming headsets and you're saving a tenner over buying them separately from this Amazon deal. But actually, seeing as Amazon has knocked £30 off the Switch alone today, you're saving £40 compared to last week's prices. View Deal

Nintendo Switch Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Edition Mario Pack | £339.99 at Nintendo

This excellent UK-exclusive bundle comes with the limited edition console dock and controllers, a carry case, a steelbook for the game and a GameCube-style controller (an essential for any serious Smash Bros fan. Oh and it comes with the new game too of course.View Deal

Nintendo Switch | Pro Controller | £299.99 at Amazon

The bundled in Pro Controller is what's caught our eye here today. When you consider the Switch console is usually £280 and the controller is often over £50, you're making a tidy saving on this overall. That being said, if you're not too bothered about the Pro Controller, there are perhaps better-suited deals for you today.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch | Extra Joy-Con controllers | £308.99 at Amazon

If you want to get some four-player action going with the Nintendo Switch then this bundle offers a modest saving over buying an extra pair of controllers later on. We'd seriously advise firing up Mario Kart 8 straight away.View Deal

Nintendo Switch | Pokémon: Let's Go Eevee! | £290.99 at Amazon

If you'd prefer the Eevee edition of the new Pokemon game, this this is the Nintendo Switch bundle for you. Pokemon bundles are going to be massive sellers before Christmas, so we wouldn't wait long on deals like this.View Deal

Nintendo Switch | Mario Tennis Aces | £299.99 at Currys

This is great Nintendo Switch bundle for multiplayer as it comes with the new Super Mario Tennis. And seeing as the Joy-Con controllers come as a pair, you're able to dive into the two-player action straight away. You're essentially getting the game for half price in this deal.

View Deal