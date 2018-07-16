Fitbit Charge 2 and Fitbit Blaze are both cheaper than ever today

Looking to buy a Fitbit fitness tracker soon? Today may be the perfect day for you to buy one of the two most popular fitness bands on the market.

Both the Fitbit Charge 2 and Fitbit Blaze are on sale during Amazon Prime Day at the lowest pricing we've seen for either tracker so far.

The Charge 2 can monitor your heart rate, sleep quality, tracks your activity and uses Connected GPS so you can keep an eye on your location when you're out exercising with your phone.

Fitbit's Blaze may look like a smartwatch, but it's what the company called a "smart fitness watch" as it focuses on health features and doesn't have apps in the same way as you'd expect on a top-end watch. If you want a fully-fledged Fitbit watch, you may want to consider the Fitbit Ionic or Versa.

To be able to purchase the devices below at the price we've written you'll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber. If you're not already signed up to the service, you can take out a 30-day trial to make the most of the deals below.

Fitbit Blaze| was £149.99 now £99.99 at Amazon

It may no longer be sold by Fitbit, but you can still pick up the popular Blaze fitness tracker from Amazon during Prime Day. The price is down to under £100 for the first time in a long time, so if you want the smartwatch design without the expensive top-end features, grab this now. It does seem it's only the black and plumb versions with a large strap that are on sale though.View Deal