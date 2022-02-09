First images for Jordan Peele’s Nope tease a mysterious skyward menace

Audio player loading…

The actors in Jordan Peele’s new horror movie , Nope, obviously didn’t heed the advice of Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up .

As part of a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it teaser for the upcoming title – which is slated for release on July 22, 2022 – actors Steven Yeun, Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer can be seen looking up to the heavens in disbelief at… something.

Here's the teaser, which contains a couple of seconds of that sweet, first-look footage:

Thankfully, we don't have too long of a wait to find out what the trio may be looking at. A full trailer for Peele’s mysterious new movie is set to arrive on Super Bowl Sunday (February 13), so we expect to learn more about its premise then. For now, fans can take comfort in the knowledge that Yeun looks great in a cowboy hat.

Check out the new images below:

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Universal Pictures) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Prior to the release of the teaser, we’d only been offered a cryptic, Stephen King-esque poster for Nope showing a cloud floating above a remote town.

Suffice to say, it wasn’t much to go on. And, although these snaps of Yeun, Kaluuya and Palmer don’t reveal all that much more about the project, we’re nonetheless excited to see what spooky threat lurks in the sky (might that creepy cloud have something to do with it?).

Don’t bet on Nope being your average horror-cum-thriller experience, either. Both of Peele’s previous features, 2017’s Get out and 2019’s Us, combined typical horror themes with biting social commentary to stand out from their genre contemporaries.

The former earned the director an Oscar for best original screenplay, and any subsequent projects attached to his name have been met with both critical and commercial anticipation.

Further confirmed details about Nope are few and far between, though. We do know that Barbie Ferreira, Brandon Perea and Michael Wincott will also be starring in the movie, while frequent Christopher Nolan collaborator Hoyte van Hoytema will serve as its cinematographer. We’ll have more to share come Super Bowl Sunday.

Analysis: a horror-filled year

Horror fans have plenty more spooky stories to look forward to elsewhere in 2022.

Netflix’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre reboot – sorry, sequel – hits the streamer on February 18, while franchises including Evil Dead, Jeepers Creepers, Hellraiser and, of course, Halloween are all returning at various points in the coming year.

Scream has already performed surprisingly well in 2022. It became the first movie to dethrone Spider-Man: No Way Home from the box office top spot in several markets, in doing so earning the franchise a sixth entry sometime in the near future.

It’s Peele’s Nope, though, that stands tall as the most hotly-anticipated arrival for the genre. While scores of fans will undoubtedly line up to enjoy the return of those aforementioned legacy franchises, the mystery surrounding the director’s latest project makes it one of the most eagerly-awaited new movies of 2022 .

The film’s July release date rules it out of any 2022 awards races, but we still can’t wait to see what unsettling drama the reunion between Peele and Kaluuya has in store.