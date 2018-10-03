First Huawei Watch GT photo leaks showing the new design

Over the last week we've started hearing word of the Huawei Watch GT that may launch alongside the Huawei Mate 20 range, and now it has been certified by the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC), suggesting it is in fact nearly ready for release.

The first image of the watch has also leaked thanks to Roland Quandt at WinFuture, and while the source of the image is unclear Quandt has been right about these sorts of topics before.

This is the first time we've heard of there being two versions of the watch, and one is expected to be called the Classic or Fashion variant and the other a Sport version of the watch.

Below you can see the leaked image of the Classic variant of the watch that comes with a brown leather band:

Credit: WinFuture

There are two buttons on the right hand side of the watch that look more pronounced than they were on the Huawei Watch 2, plus there's a 1.39-inch touchscreen AMOLED in the middle of the watch that is said to be larger than the last-gen device.

Other features that Quandt claims the watch will have include Bluetooth connection, a compass, pressure sensor and an accelerometer like previous watches from Huawei.

Dragon-Watch GT

It is apparently waterproof, so you'll be able to take it swimming, but there's no word on whether it will have a heart rate monitor on the rear. We'd hope at least the Sport version of the watch would have this.

We don't yet know what software will be running on the watch, but we'd expect it to feature Wear OS, much like the previous watches from Huawei.

The big highlight is set to be improved battery life, with previous leaks suggesting the watch will be able to last for up to two weeks from a single charge.

That's using a 420mAh battery, but it's set to survive in always-on mode for a whole week and up to 20 hours while using GPS.

To find out whether those estimates that have leaked from Huawei are true in real-life usage, we'll have to wait for a few more weeks, but it's speculated that such long life is thanks to it using the new Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset.

It's expected the Watch GT will launch alongside the Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro, which are set to be announced at an event on October 16.

Via PocketNow