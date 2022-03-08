Firefox 98 launches with better features to download files

Audio player loading…

Mozilla has updated its Firefox web browser across all available platforms to version 98, with a refreshed look for iOS and Android, and an easier way to download files.

Since its refreshed look in 2021 called Proton, Firefox has been busy working on smaller refinements to improve the overall experience of its web browser across desktop and mobile devices.

But this also applies to Firefox on iOS and Android, where its appearance has been inspired by Apple's efforts to refine its Safari browser. That's right, the Firefox mobile browser address bar is now at the bottom of the interface, alongside being able to set a wallpaper to the main page.

Version 98 is available for everyone on the web, while you can download or update the web browser from the App Store or Google Play Store.

How are Downloads improved in Firefox 98?

Clearly, this is a release focused on how and where you download files. It's something many of us do almost every time we use a web browser. Back in the days of Internet Explorer, you could only download one file at a time, with a window that displayed the progress on a dial-up modem.

Thankfully the web has moved on since then, but Mozilla has improved download management further with Firefox 98:

Go To Download Page: Locates the download reference page even after leaving the site or closing the tab.

Locates the download reference page even after leaving the site or closing the tab. Copy Download Link: Copies the download link to let you share it or save it.

Copies the download link to let you share it or save it. Show In Folder: Opens the folder that contains your downloaded files.

Opens the folder that contains your downloaded files. Remove From History: Removes a file from your list of downloaded files.

Removes a file from your list of downloaded files. Clear Preview Panel: Clears the list of downloaded items in the preview panel that opens when you start a download.

Clears the list of downloaded items in the preview panel that opens when you start a download. Always Open Similar Files: Makes Firefox automatically open downloaded files of the same type with the system default application.

These improvements will help if you download multiple files frequently. If you're a designer or a researcher, having Firefox know which app to open for certain file types will cut down the steps from downloading a file to opening it in the app of your choice.

As we approach version 100 in the coming months, we may see more refinements to Mozilla's web browser to mark the big number. But even if we don't, better management of your downloaded files is still a big win for your workflow.