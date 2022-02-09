Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes announced at Nintendo Direct

Audio player loading…

The next game in the Fire Emblem Warriors series has been announced during Nintendo Direct.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes was revealed in a short gameplay trailer during Nintendo's live presentation and will be released on Switch on June 24 later this year.

The tactical RPG will be set in the same story universe as 2019's Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Houses, taking the main protagonists of that game on a new adventure and new setting.

Check out the trailer below for some peeks at its gameplay and story. From what we can glean from the trailer, it looks like Three Hopes will take the characters on a completely new story