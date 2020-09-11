Far Cry VR coming to virtual reality arcade chains next year

Want to visit a beautiful tropical island with your mates? Sounds like it would be fun in this age of the pandemic, right? How about visiting a tropical island will being hunted by a gun-toting psychopath, in a virtual reality headset that's been worn by strangers before you?

That's a harder sell, but that's what Ubisoft's Far Cry VR: Dive Into Insanity offers.

Based on the the world and story of Far Cry 3, Far Cry VR: Dive Into Insanity is headed exclusively to the Zero Latency VR arcade chain in North America, seeing you and up to seven friends marooned on Rook Island, being pursued by classic Far Cry villain Vaas Montenegro.

Hygienic hijinks

Each play session will last around 30 minutes, and the Zero Latency VR set up, which straps a gaming computer to your back and places a gun accessory in your hand, allows for true free-roaming VR experience.

It's an announcement that would normally be met with great excitement, but the ongoing pandemic is likely to pour cold water on proceedings. Would you really want to put on a headset after a stranger has sweated and breathed all over it, knowing contact is one of the key transmission vectors for the virus?

The Far Cry VR experience is set to launch in 2021. Hopefully by that point we'll be living in a Covid-19-free world, where social play spaces and shared gadgetry will be comfortable to use again. But we can't help but feel many will be reluctant to don a shared headset for some time to come.