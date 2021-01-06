Fantastic wireless earbuds deal slashes Sennheiser CX 400BT to lowest ever price

If you're on the hunt for a pair of true wireless earbuds and you don't want to fork out for the rather pricey Apple AirPods Pro, this fantastic deal on the Sennheiser CX 400BT could be for you.

Usually £169, Amazon has cut the price of these wireless earbuds to just £126, saving you £43. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best wireless earbuds prices in your region.)

Today's best wireless earbuds deal

The true wireless earbuds market may be saturated, but the Sennheiser CX 400BT are designed to compete with the best of them. They have aptX Bluetooth connectivity, with SBC and AAC codecs catered for too; they have app-based EQ adjustment; they have responsive touch-controls (which can be customized in the app); and they can be operated using Google Assistant or Siri.

While there's no active noise cancellation like the AirPods Pro, they’ offer an open, eloquent and prodigiously detailed listen, with some particular talent where texture and timbre are concerned.

Battery life admittedly could be better, but the Sennheiser CX 400BT do offer a comfortable fit, easy-to-use touch controls, and a sound that surpasses many of their pricier competitors.

