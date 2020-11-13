F1 Turkish Grand Prix live stream: how to watch the 2020 Turkey GP from anywhere

The Turkish Grand Prix returns to the F1 calendar after a nine-year hiatus, with the Intercity Istanbul Park filling in for the Autódromo José Carlos Pace at Interlagos, which would have been this weekend's race destination if the pandemic hadn't wreaked havoc on the 2020 schedule. Follow our guide to watch F1 online and get an F1 Turkish Grand Prix live stream of today's big GP wherever you are right now.

F1 Turkish Grand Prix live stream The Turkish Grand Prix starts at 1.10pm local time (TRT) this Sunday, which is 10.10pm GMT / 5.10am ET / 2.10am PT. Sky Sports is the home of F1 racing in the UK, and you can scroll down for full coverage details around the world. If you're abroad you can tune in just like you would at home with the help of a good VPN.

Only seven F1 races have ever been held at the Istanbul circuit, with Kimi Räikkönen, Lewis Hamilton, Sergio Perez and the winner of the last Turkish Grand Prix, Sebastian Vettel, the only drivers on the grid who have raced in F1 here before.

Vettel in particular has plenty of history here, having made his F1 debut at the 2006 Turkish Grand Prix at the tender age of 19, going on to earn a just nine seconds into his debut by exceeding the pit-lane speed limit on his way to the grid.

He also crashed with then Red Bull teammate Mark Webber here a decade ago, a classic encounter that spun the German out of the race and into a rage, as he further wound the Aussie up with a highly provocative 'cuckoo' gesture. 2020 has been a hugely disappointing season for Vettel, but we'd love it if he could bring some more box office entertainment to proceedings.

Mercedes have already wrapped up the constructors' championship and, regardless of how his closest challenger Valtteri Bottas performs, Hamilton will win his 7th Drivers Championship if he's victorious in Istanbul - a feat that would see draw level with the legendary Michael Schumacher.

Read on for full details of how to get an F1 live stream and watch the Turkish Grand Prix online this weekend - catch all the F1 Turkish GP action from start to finish with the help of this guide.

F1 Turkish Grand Prix 2020: schedule and times

Practice 1 - Friday, November 13 at 8am GMT / 11am TRT / 9am CET / 3am ET / 12am PT

Practice 2 - Friday, November 13 at 12pm GMT / 3pm TRT / 1pm CET / 7am ET / 4am PT

Practice 3 - Saturday, November 14 at 9am GMT / 12pm TRT / 10am CET / 4am ET / 1am PT

Qualifying - Saturday, November 14 at 12pm GMT / 3pm TRT / 1pm CET / 7am ET / 4am PT

Turkish Grand Prix 2020 - Sunday, November 15 at 10.10pm GMT / 1.10pm TRT / 11.10am CET / 5.10am ET / 2.10am PT

How to watch the Turkish GP from outside your country

If you're resident in the UK, US, Canada, Australia or New Zealand, you can scroll a bit further down for a guide to who's showing the Formula 1 Turkish GP in your country this weekend. But if you're abroad for whatever reason, you might encounter a problem accessing your normal coverage in the form of geo-blocking.

You needn't worry, though - by using one a VPN services we recommend, you can whizz around these digital borders and tune in to a reliable Turkish Grand Prix live stream, just like you would at home. Here's how to get started.

How to watch the Turkish Grand Prix: live stream F1 in the UK

Sky has the rights to Formula 1 in the UK, meaning you'll be able to see it all via Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports F1 channel. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app , which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those of you without Sky, the best option is to nab a Now TV Sky Sports Monthly Pass, which includes all 11 channels. As well as plenty more F1 action, this will get you access to live Premier League football, Test cricket, and lots more. Coverage begins on the dedicated Sky Sports F1 channel at 8am GMT on Friday for the first practice runs, 8.45am on Saturday for Practice 3, 11am on Saturday for qualifying, and 8.30am Sunday for the Turkish Grand Prix itself, which starts at 10.10am. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN as detailed above.

F1 live stream: how to watch the Turkish Grand Prix in the US

For the 2020 F1 season, it's ESPN that's providing broadcasts in the US. Cord-cutters are in luck, too, as you don't have to use cable to access ESPN. Over-the-top streaming services let you watch TV online and and can typically be had for a fraction of the cost of even the most basic cable package. When it comes to getting ESPN, two in particular stand out. How to watch F1 and ESPN without cable Sling TV's Orange package includes ESPN and offers a FREE trial period before billing you at $30 a month. If you just want access to ESPN and the F1 action, this is the cheapest way to go. F1 Turkish Grand Prix 2020: US times and TV coverage ESPN's coverage is pretty comprehensive, and this Sunday you can watch the Turkish Grand Prix live from 5.10am ET/2.10am PT on ESPN (build-up starts at 3.30am ET/12.30am PT), while qualifying action goes live on TV at around 6.55am ET/3.55am PT on Saturday ahead of a 7am ET/4am PT start. For the truly dedicated, practice sessions will go on-air just before the start times listed above. Watch a Turkish Grand Prix F1 live stream abroad US residents heading outside of the country can still access the feed they normally use and pay for at home by checking out a quality VPN and following the instructions above.

How to watch the 2020 Turkish GP: live stream F1 in Canada

In Canada, 2020 F1 races are aired on a pair of Bell Media-owned sports broadcasters: the English-language TSN and its French-language counterpart RDS. Check your local listings for linear TV details, but those wanting to watch online are well-served by their digital platforms. The TSN Direct and RDS Direct streaming services cost just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month and can be purchased by anyone, regardless of whether you have the channels as part of a pay TV package - though existing subscribers should note they can log in to live streams at no extra charge with details of their provider. They both also offer apps for convenient on-the-go streaming. The Turkish Grand Prix starts at 5.10am ET/2.10am PT this Sunday, with qualifying action the day before starting at 7am ET/4am PT. Practice times are listed above and coverage is also being offered, going live just before the start of each session. Canadians abroad can use a VPN to whizz back to the Great White North and watch the streaming coverage they normally do at home - only from anywhere in the world.

How to watch F1 and get a Turkish Grand Prix live stream in Australia

Paid-for TV network Fox Sports is showing every race of the 2020 Formula 1 season Down Under, including all of this weekend's Turkish Grand Prix action. The necessary channels are available to Foxtel subscribers on linear TV, but Australians who don't want the commitment or cost of a cable subscription are in luck, as Fox Sports F1 coverage is also available via streaming-only service Kayo Sports. In fact, it's available from just $25 a month - and it comes with a FREE 2-week trial period so you can see how it works for yourself. It's also home to comprehensive NRL and AFL coverage, making it a great all-around choice for Aussies, while expats and fans of other sports will enjoy its coverage of soccer, golf, tennis, NBA basketball and much more. For the best value, consider the upgraded Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. We probably don't need to tell you, but if you've got mates or family who also like to watch F1, this can be shared and breaks at just over a tenner a head. You can watch the Turkish GP live from 9.10pm AEDT on Sunday evening. Before that, the first practice run on Friday starts at 7pm and the second follows at 11pm. The final practice goes live from 8pm on Saturday, while the all-important Turkish Grand Prix qualifying session starts at 11pm. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well - just grab a VPN and follow our instructions above to take your streaming service of choice with you wherever you go in the world.

How to get an F1 Turkish GP live stream in New Zealand

New Zealand gets the 2020 F1 races broadcast by Spark Sport which costs $19.99 per month. But if you just want to catch one race for free, you're in luck as there is a 7-day free trial. The Turkish Grand Prix 2020 is scheduled to start at 11.10pm NZT on Sunday night. If you're elsewhere in the world right now, using one of our best VPN recommendations should let you sign in to your account and stream just as you would if you were at home.