F1 live stream: how to watch the Mexican Grand Prix online from anywhere

Mexican Grand Prix - where and when The Hermanos Rodríguez circuit in Mexico City has been off and on the Formula One calendar for over fifty years. It brought a 23-year hiatus to an end in 2015, and is one of the shorter tracks at 4.3km/2.7 miles. Here are the key times to watch all the weekend's Mexican Grand Prix action, with local Mexico times listed first: Practice 1: Friday October 26 at 10am (4pm BST, 11am ET, 8am PT) Practice 2: Friday October 26 at 2pm (8pm BST, 3pm ET, midday PT) Practice 3: Saturday October 27 at 10am (4pm BST, 11am ET, 8am PT) Qualifying: Saturday October 27 at 1pm (7pm BST, 2pm ET, 11am PT) The Mexican Grand Prix takes place on Sunday October 28 at 1.10pm (7.10pm GMT, 3.10pm ET, 12.10pm PT)

Well I think it's safe to say that we all thought this would be done and dusted. The 2018 F1 World Champion elect Lewis Hamilton has had to wait, but the Mexican Grand Prix is now looking like the stage on which Lewis Hamilton will lift his fifth title - only the third man in history to do so. And we'll tell you how to get an F1 live stream from absolutely anywhere with our advice in this guide.

Lucky number seven. That's the the lowest position Hamilton needs to finish in to finally wrap up the 2018 Formula One Drivers' Championship. So the way he and Mercedes have been going for the last few races, it should be a mre formality. But you never know in F1, and all it takes is a car malfunction or unexpected spin and we may be taken to yet another race to decide it.

That's certainly what Sebastian Vettel will hoping for. In his heart, he'll know that there's precious little chance that he can somehow wrestle things back. But stranger things have happened in sport. So it's crucial to the Ferrari man to win in Mexico and hope for the best. Max Verstappen won here last year, and will be hoping to carry the momentum of his US GP drive on here to try for another career win.

Keep reading to see all of your F1 live stream options.

How to live stream F1 action from Mexico: UK stream

Unfortunately, watching the Mexican Grand Prix isn't possible on Channel 4, so there are no free-to-air options as such in the UK this weekend. That means that you're stuck with the Sky Sports F1 channel this time. And that includes the Sky Go app if you're likely to be away from your TV. Don't get too disheartened if you're not a Sky customer but still want to watch the race. Grab a NOW TV Sports Pass and you can watch the F1 (as well as the rest of the Sky Sports offerings) without a lengthy (or expensive) subscription. A daily pass costs £7.99 or a week is £12.99. And by our count you can access NOW on more than 60 devices, including TV, mobile phones, and games consoles. You can register up to four of them at once. If you're out of the UK, but still want to watch using your Sky or NOW apps, then you'll need to download a VPN service and relocate your IP to the UK. There are full instructions how to do so below.

How to watch the Mexican Grand Prix: US live stream

In the US, ESPN and ABC have the rights to show the F1 live (using Sky's UK coverage). That's great news if you have cable, but if you're a cord-cutter you could try a free trial to another streaming service like Sling and Fubo and watch on there. Out of the US and want to watch the coverage? No worries - just use a VPN and register to a US location.

How to watch the Mexican Grand Prix in Canada

TSN (or RDS for francophones) has the rights to show the F1 in Canada, so cable subscribers can watch all the action live on TV, online or through the network's handy TSN Go app. Out of Canada and want to login to your TSN account? No worries - just use a VPN and register to a location in Canada.

How to stream the F1 in Australia

In Australia? Then your main option is the very snazzy-sounding Fox Sports Race Centre. You'll be in for some early starts though, with the race starting at 6.10am AEST on Monday morning. The Fox Sports package doesn't come cheap, BUT there is a two week FREE trial if you want to give it a try before you buy. That let's you use the Foxtel Now app as well, so you can live stream to your preferred device.

