F1 live stream: how to watch Russian Grand Prix 2020 online from anywhere

Formula 1 roars back into gear on the coast of the Black Sea this weekend, after a two week break. We've only had one weekend off but it's nice to have motor racing back, so follow our guide to get an F1 live stream wherever you are, including complete coverage of every practice session and qualifying in Sochi at the Russian Grand Prix.

F1 Russian Grand Prix live stream The Russian Grand Prix starts at 2.10pm local time this Sunday, which is 12.10pm BST / 7.10am ET / 4.10am PT. Sky Sports is the home of F1 racing in the UK and will be showing all practice races and qualifying in addition to the GP, while in the US it's ESPN you want. If you're abroad you can tune in just like you would at home with the help of a good VPN - try the best around, ExpressVPN, on a money-back free 30-day trial.

The Sochi Autodrom is a circuit that Valtteri Bottas rather likes, though the Finn followed his 2017 Russian Grand Prix victory - his first ever F1 win - with second-place finishes in both 2018 and 2019. No prizes for guessing who beat him on both occasions. That's right, Lewis Hamilton has won the past two Russian GPs, and he looks odds-on to make it three in a row.

There was a real air of frustration around Bottas as he passed up a golden opportunity for a Tuscan GP win two weeks ago, but instead of feeling hard done by he need to pick himself up and prove that he has what it takes to beat his Mercedes teammate - he's the only legitimate challenger to Hamilton, but he hasn't won a race since the season-opener.

Hamilton, with six wins from a possible nine, is the runaway leader in the Drivers' Championship, and his victory at Mugello in the first ever Tuscan GP - a truly bizarre race with two Red Flag incidents - was his 90th in F1, putting him just one behind Michael Schumacher.

Don't miss another second of the Formula 1 action - read on for full details of how to get an F1 live stream and watch the 2020 Russian Grand Prix online from start to finish this week.

F1 Russian Grand Prix 2020 schedule and times

Practice 1 - Friday, September 25 at 9am BST / 11am MSK / 4am ET / 1am PT

Practice 2 - Friday, September 25 at 1pm BST / 3pm MSK / 8am ET / 5am PT

Practice 3 - Saturday, September 26 at 10am BST / 12pm MSK / 5am ET / 2am PT

Qualifying - Saturday, September 26 at 1pm BST / 3pm MSK / 8am ET / 5am PT

Russian Grand Prix 2020 - Sunday, September 27 at 12.10pm BST / 2.10pm MSK / 7.10am ET / 4.10am PT

How to watch the Russian Grand Prix from outside your country

If you're resident in the UK, US, Canada, Australia or New Zealand, you can scroll a bit further down for a guide to who's showing the Formula 1 Russian GP in your country this weekend. But if you're abroad for whatever reason, you might encounter a problem accessing your normal coverage in the form of geo-blocking.

You needn't worry, though - by using one of the best VPN services we recommend, you can whizz around these digital borders and tune in to a reliable Russian Grand Prix live stream, just like you would at home. Here's how to get started.

How to watch the Russian Grand Prix: live stream F1 in the UK

Sky has nabbed the rights to Formula 1, meaning you'll be able to see it all via Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports F1 channel. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app , which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those of you without Sky, the best option is to nab a Now TV Sky Sports Monthly Pass, which includes all 11 channels - currently down to just £25 a month as part of a special deal. As well as plenty more F1 action, this will get you access to live Premier League football, Test cricket, and lots more. Coverage begins on the dedicated Sky Sports F1 channel at 9am BST on Friday for the first practice runs, 9am on Saturday for Practice 3, 12pm on Saturday for qualifying, and 10.30am on Sunday for the Russian Grand Prix itself, ahead of lights-out at 12.10pm. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN as detailed above.

How to watch an F1 Russian Grand Prix live stream in the US

For the 2020 F1 season, it's ESPN that will be providing broadcasts in the US. Cord-cutters are in luck, too, as you don't have to use cable to access ESPN. Over-the-top streaming services let you watch TV online and and can typically be had for a fraction of the cost of even the most basic cable package. When it comes to getting ESPN, two in particular stand out. How to watch F1 and ESPN without cable Sling TV's Orange package includes ESPN and offers a FREE trial period before billing you at $30 a month. If you just want access to ESPN and the F1 action, this is the cheapest way to go. F1 Russian Grand Prix 2020: US times and TV coverage ESPN's coverage is pretty comprehensive, and this Sunday you can watch the Russian Grand Prix live from 7.10am ET/4.10am PT on ESPN (build-up starts at 5.30am ET/2.30am PT), while qualifying action goes live on TV at around 7.55am ET/4.55am PT on Saturday ahead of an 8am ET/5am PT start. For the truly dedicated, practice sessions will go on-air just before the start times listed above. Watch a Russian Grand Prix F1 live stream abroad US residents heading outside of the country can still access the feed they normally use and pay for at home by grabbing this sweet VPN deal and following the instructions above.

How to watch the 2020 Russian GP: live stream F1 in Canada

In Canada, 2020 F1 races are aired on a pair of Bell Media-owned sports broadcasters: the English-language TSN and its French-language counterpart RDS. Check your local listings for linear TV details, but those wanting to watch online are well-served by their digital platforms. The TSN Direct and RDS Direct streaming services cost just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) CA$19.99 a month and can be purchased by anyone, regardless of whether you have the channels as part of a pay TV package - though existing subscribers should note they can log in to live streams at no extra charge with details of their provider. They both also offer apps for convenient on-the-go streaming. The Russian Grand Prix starts at 7.10am ET/4.10am PT this Sunday, with qualifying action the day before starting at 8am ET/5am PT. Practice times are listed above and coverage is also being offered, going live just before the start of each session. Canadians abroad can use a VPN to virtually whizz back to the Great White North and watch the streaming coverage you'd normally watch at home - only from anywhere in the world.

How to watch F1 and get an Russian Grand Prix live stream in Australia

Paid-for TV network Fox Sports is showing every race of the 2020 Formula 1 season Down Under, including all of this weekend's Russian Grand Prix action from Sochi. The necessary channels are available to Foxtel subscribers on linear TV, but Australians who don't want the commitment or cost of a cable subscription are in luck, as Fox Sports F1 coverage is also available via streaming-only service Kayo Sports. In fact, it's available from just $25 a month - and it comes with a FREE 2-week trial period so you can see how it works for yourself. It's also home to comprehensive NRL and AFL coverage, making it a great all-around choice for Aussies, while expats and fans of other sports will enjoy its coverage of soccer, golf, tennis, NBA basketball and much more. For the best value, consider the upgraded Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. We probably don't need to tell you, but if you've got mates or family who also like to watch F1, this can be shared and breaks at just over a tenner a head. This Sunday, you can watch the Russian GP live from 9.10pm AEST. Before that, the first practice run on Friday, September 25 starts at 6pm AEST and the second follows at 10pm. On Saturday, the final practice is live from 7pm, while the all-important Russian Grand Prix qualifying session starts at 10pm. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well - just grab a VPN and follow our instructions above to take your streaming service of choice with you wherever you go in the world.

How to get an F1 Russian GP live stream in New Zealand

New Zealand gets the 2020 F1 races broadcast by Spark Sport which costs $19.99 per month. But if you just want to catch one race for free, you're in luck as there is a 7-day free trial. The Russian Grand Prix 2020 is scheduled to start at 11.10pm NZST on Sunday night. If you're elsewhere in the world right now, using one of our best VPN recommendations should let you sign in to your account and stream just as you would if you were at home.