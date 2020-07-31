F1 British Grand Prix live stream: how to watch Silverstone 2020 online from anywhere

The British GP is one of the biggest events on the F1 schedule and an annual highlight of the UK sporting calendar. Things will look a bit different to usual in 2020, though, with no fans in attendance at Silverstone this weekend as star Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton looks for back-to-back wins at the historic Northamptonshire track. Can he do it? Follow our guide as we explain how to watch F1 online and get a British Grand Prix live stream today - read on for details of every practice session, qualifying, and of course Sunday's big race itself.

Free F1 British Grand Prix live stream Sky Sports is usually the exclusive home of F1 racing in the UK, and while it's certainly showing all of the action this weekend, the best option for many people may be Channel 4's FREE British Grand Prix live coverage. Anyone in the UK can tune in to Sunday's GP on TV or online via Channel 4 and All 4, which is easy to register for and can even be used by Brits abroad - all that you need is a good VPN, such as our go-to choice, ExpressVPN.

As well hoping to emulate last year's success, Mercedes will be hoping to continue its strong start to the 2020 F1 season, which has seen Hamilton and teammate Valtteri Bottas jump out to an early lead in the Drivers Championship. Currently first and second in the standings, respectively, the Brit and Finn are a formidable duo for the German auto manufacturer - who are already crushing rivals like Ferrari and McLaren in the Constructors Championship as a result.

Most recently, Hamilton continued his assault on Michael Schumacher's F1 records of 91 Grand Prix wins and seven Drivers Championship, earning the 86th GP victory of his career at Hungarian GP two weeks ago. Naturally, the Stevenage-born driver is heavily favored for this Sunday's race at Silverstone, as he looks to make it not only three straight wins in the 2020 Formula 1 season, but back-to-back British Grand Prix triumphs as well.

It won't be a walk in the park, however, as three young F1 drivers appear to be coming into their own this season - and may even be capable of mounting a challenge to the Hamilton reign. The Formula 1 wunderkinds are 22-year-old racers Max Verstappen (Red Bull) and Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), along with next-generation British talent Lando Norris of McLaren - still just 20.

There's an English Channel-sized opportunity for the trio this August, as the 2020 British Grand Prix will be followed by a second Silverstone GP next weekend - dubbed the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix and taking place August 7.

Ready to catch all the high-octane action? Here's how to get an F1 live stream and watch the 2020 British Grand Prix online from start to finish this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

F1 British Grand Prix 2020 schedule

Practice 1 - Friday, July 31 at 11am BST / 12pm CEST / 6am ET / 3am PT

Practice 2 - Friday, July 31 at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST / 10am ET / 7am PT

Practice 3 - Saturday, August 1 at 11am BST / 12pm CEST / 6am ET / 3am PT

Qualifying - Saturday, August 1 at 2pm BST / 3pm CEST / 9am ET / 6am PT

- Saturday, August 1 at 2pm BST / 3pm CEST / 9am ET / 6am PT British Grand Prix 2020 - Sunday, August 2 at 2.10pm BST / 3.10pm CEST / 9.10am ET / 6.10am PT

How to watch the British Grand Prix from outside your country

If you're resident in the UK, US, Canada, Australia or New Zealand, you can scroll a bit further down for a guide to who's showing the Formula 1 British GP in your country this weekend. But if you're abroad for whatever reason, you might encounter a problem accessing your normal coverage in the form of geo-blocking.

You needn't worry, though - by using one of the best VPN services we recommend, you can whizz around these digital borders and tune in to a reliable British Grand Prix live stream, just like you would at home. Here's how to get started.

How to watch the British Grand Prix: FREE F1 live stream and UK TV details

Unlike most F1 events, where you need Sky Sports to catch the action in the UK, you can also watch the British Grand Prix on free-to-air Channel 4 and its streaming-only arm, All 4 this weekend. It's easy to sign-up to the service and 100% FREE to use. Its live coverage is every bit as comprehensive as Sky's, including every practice session plus qualifying and of course the British GP itself. Practice 1 and 2 start at 11am and 3pm BST, respectively, on Friday July 31. On Saturday August 1, the third practice session begins at 11am again, before British Grand Prix qualifying takes place at 2pm. The Grand Prix is Sunday, August 1 at 2.10pm. If you're away from the UK at the moment, remember it's still possible to watch Channel 4's coverage of the 2020 British Grand Prix. You'll need to download a good VPN as detailed above., but other than that you won't pay a penny Those who already subscribe to Sky can stream the race via the Sky Go app, with all three practice runs, qualifying and Sunday's Grand Prix being shown on its dedicated Sky Sports F1 channel. If you simply prefer the idea of Sky but don't want to take out a contract, a great value streaming options exists in the form of a Now TV Sky Sports Monthly Pass. It costs £33.99 for 30 days, which compares very favourably to the £9.99 24-hour pass, and gets you all 11 Sky Sports channels.



How to get an F1 British Grand Prix live stream in the US

For the 2020 F1 season, it's ESPN that will be providing broadcasts in the US. Cord cutters are in luck, too, as you don't have to use cable to access ESPN. Over-the-top streaming services let you watch TV online and and can typically be had for a fraction of the cost of even the most basic cable package. When it comes to getting ESPN, two in particular standout. How to watch F1 and ESPN without cable - option 1 Sling TV's Orange package includes ESPN and offers a FREE trial period before billing you at $30 a month. If you just want access to ESPN and the F1 action, this is the cheapest way to go. How to watch ESPN and F1 without cable - option 2 For a more complete cable replacement solution, consider Hulu + Live TV, which costs $54.99 a month but comes with over 65 channels, including ESPN, as well as Hulu's full line-up of original and on demand content - plus its own free trial offer allowing you to check it out for nothing. F1 British Grand Prix 2020: US times and TV coverage ESPN's coverage is pretty comprehensive with almost identical timings as last weekend's action: so this Sunday you can watch the British Grand Prix live from 9.10am ET on ESPN (build-up starts at 8am), while qualifying action goes live on TV at around 8.55am ahead of a 9am start on Sunday. For the truly dedicated, practice sessions will go on-air just before the start times listed above. Watch a British Grand Prix F1 live stream abroad US residents heading outside of the country can still access the feed they normally use and pay for at home by grabbing this sweet VPN deal and following the instructions above.

How to watch the 2020 British GP: live stream F1 in Canada

In Canada, 2020 F1 races are aired on a pair of Bell Media-owned sports broadcasters: the English-language TSN and its French-language counterpart RDS. Check your local listings for linear TV details, but those wanting to watch online are well-served by their digital platforms. The TSN Direct and RDS Direct streaming services cost just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month and can be purchased by anyone, regardless of whether you have the channels as part of a pay TV package - though existing subscribers should note they can log in to live streams at no extra charge with details of their provider. They both also offer apps for convenient on-the-go streaming. The British Grand Prix starts at 9.10am ET/6.10am PT this Sunday, with qualifying action the day before on Saturday, August 1 starting at 9am ET/6am PT. Practice times are listed above and coverage is also being offered, going live just before the start of each session. Canadians abroad can use a VPN to whizz back to the Great White North and watch the streaming coverage they normally do at home - only from anywhere in the world.

How to watch F1 and get a British Grand Prix live stream in Australia

Paid-for TV network Fox Sports is showing every race of the 2020 Formula 1 season Down Under, including all of this weekend's British Grand Prix action from Silvertone. The necessary channels are available to Foxtel subscribers on linear TV, but Australians who don't want the commitment or cost of a cable subscription are in luck, as Fox Sports F1 coverage is also available via streaming-only service Kayo Sports. In fact, it's available from just $25 a month - and it comes with a FREE 2-week trial period so you can see how it works for yourself. It's also home to comprehensive NRL and AFL coverage, making it a great all-around choice for Aussies, while expats and fans of other sports will enjoy its coverage of soccer, golf, tennis, NBA basketball and much more. For the best value, consider the upgraded Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. We probably don't need to tell you, but if you've got mates or family who also like to watch F1, this can be shared and breaks at just over a tenner a head. This Sunday, you can watch the British GP live from 11.10pm AEST. Before that, the first practice run on Friday, June 31 starts at 8pm AEST and the second follows at midnight. On Saturday August 1, the final practice is live from 8pm again, while the all-important British Grand Prix qualifying race is at 11pm. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well - just grab a VPN and follow our instructions above to take your streaming service of choice with you wherever you go in the world.

How to get an F1 British GP live stream in New Zealand

New Zealand gets the 2020 F1 races broadcast by Spark Sport which costs $19.99 per month. But if you just want to catch one race for free, you're in luck as there is a 7-day free trial. The British Grand Prix 2020 is scheduled to start 1.10am NZST on Sunday night/Monday morning. Should you go elsewhere in the world and want to still sign-in to watch your subscription you can, then using one of our best VPN recommendations should have you covered.