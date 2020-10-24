Exeter vs Wasps live stream: how to watch 2020 Premiership rugby final from anywhere

It's been a rollercoaster season for the two sides involved today, but now it's game on for the Gallagher Premiership final at Twickenham this Saturday - read on to find out how to get an Exeter vs Wasps live stream and watch the UK's biggest domestic rugby match online, no matter where you are in the world.

Exeter vs Wasps cheat sheet The game begins at 6pm BST this afternoon (Saturday, October 24), which is 1pm ET/10am PT for fans based in the US, 6am NZDT on Sunday in New Zealand, and 4am AEDT if you're in Australia. BT Sport shows Premiership rugby in the UK, but wherever you are, you can access the same coverage you would at home by using a VPN - save nearly 50% on the best one today!

There were huge doubts as to whether Wasps would be able to put out a side for today's final, due to seven positive Covid-19 cases among players and backroom staff. However, despite news circulating that Bristol Bears - the side Wasps had beaten in the semi-finals - were on standby, Lee Blackett's side have been given the go ahead to play after registering no further positive results. Despite the good news, the Wasps squad has been unable to train together for 12 days, while at least 11 players are unavailable for selection due to the outbreak.

Their opponents come into the final after being crowned European champions for the first time last week, with Exeter Chiefs beating Racing 92 by a score of 31-27 in a match for the ages. Today's showdown at Twickenham will be the Chief's fifth Premiership final on the spin, and in the circumstances, they're strong favourites to to clinch a historic double.

The past 15 meetings between the two sides has seen a pretty even spread of results, with Exeter winning eight, Wasps winning six, with one stalemate. Despite their big win last weekend, the Chiefs were someway from their best, and although their preparations have been hugely disruptive, it could be that week of turmoil may have galvanised Wasps.

Which side will claim the silverware at Twickenham? Don't miss a moment, by following our guide below, which explains how to watch the Premiership rugby final online and get an Exeter vs Wasps live stream wherever you are right now.

Don't miss: how to watch a UFC 254 live stream tonight

How to watch Exeter vs Wasps from outside your country

Wanting to watch the Premiership Rugby Grand Final from the UK, Down Under or in North America? Just scroll down and you'll see all your options listed out there. But you'll run into problems if you try to access that stream online when you're outside of your country - even if you're fully registered and in all likelihood paying a subscription fee.

This is because of something called geo-blocking - best thought of as a kind of digital border - but it's not nearly as scary as it sounds. Simply follow our VPN advice below and you'll soon be up and running with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

Use a VPN to watch an Exeter Chiefs vs Wasps live stream anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Exeter vs Wasps live stream: how to watch the 2020 Premiership rugby final online in the UK

Subscription channel BT Sport shares the rights to Premiership rugby in the UK with free-to-air Channel 5, but the Premiership rugby final will shown exclusively live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Coverage starts at 5.15pm BST. Don't forget that BT introduced a new £25 monthly sports pass this season, so you can get all that BT Sport goodness without a long-term commitment. If you're looking to stream today's match, the BT Sport app or BTSport.com is where you need to go, enabling mobile, tablet and PC viewing. If you're outside the UK and want to watch Bath vs Wasps, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action just as you would if you were at home.

How to live stream Exeter vs Wasps in Australia

Fans of UK Premiership rugby Down Under can tune into all the action on Fox Sports 507 - available through Foxtel. Coverage of Exeter vs Wasps starts at 3.55am AEST on Sunday morning, with the game kicking off five minutes later. You'll need its sports package added on to its base offering, so don't expect it to be cheap. If going all-in with Foxtel isn't for you, then the alternative is an over-the-top streaming service - and Australia has one of the absolute best when it comes to sports. It's called Kayo Sports and it offers comprehensive coverage of all the games aired on TV by Fox. The difference is it's cheaper, coming available from just $25 a month - and it comes with a FREE 2-week trial period so you can see how it works for yourself. It's also home to Super League, NRL and AFL coverage, making it a great all-around choice for Aussie rugby league fans, while expats and fans of other sports will enjoy its coverage of soccer, golf, tennis, NBA basketball and much more.

How to watch Exeter vs Wasps: live stream the Premiership rugby final in New Zealand

Exeter vs Wasps is on Sky Sport 1, with coverage starting at 5.55am NZDT in the early hours of Sunday morning, and the game starting five minutes later, at 6am NZDT. Sky Sport is available in New Zealand as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. UK citizens in New Zealand can use the VPN route described above to tune in to their service of choice just like they would at home.

Exeter vs Wasps: live stream the Premiership Rugby final in the US today

Rugby union fans based in the US can tune into Exeter vs Wasps with NBC Sports Gold with kick-off at 1pm ET/10am PT. The game isn't on TV and Sports Gold is a streaming-only offering, so sadly you won't find it available as part of any over-the-top packages either - it's a case of coughing up $79.99 for a year's pass or going without. Should you subscribe, you've every right to want to be able to watch the rugby wherever you are - so grabbing a VPN is also highly advised if you travel regularly.

How to watch Exeter vs Wasps: live stream rugby union in Canada

In Canada, Exeter vs Wasps is on Rogers SportsNet World, with coverage beginning bang on kick-off at 1pm ET/10am PT. You can watch SportsNet online at no extra charge if you already subscribe to the channel as part of your TV package - or access it on a streaming-only basis with plans starting from just CA$9.99 a month. Check out all of the options here. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in to their service of choice regardless of their geography.