Everyone's favorite Microsoft Teams feature is finally coming to the web app

You'll soon be able to change your Microsoft Teams call background to whatever you want after the company revealed a welcome update to its web app.

Users of the video conferencing service will be able to blur their background or replace it entirely with the images provided in your video meeting or call.

According to an entry on the Microsoft 365 roadmap, the feature is still currently in development, but should be rolling out to users of Teams on the web by September 2021.

The company had previously launched Together Mode in Teams, allowing multiple users to share the same virtual space (including coffee shops, conference rooms and classroom) while on a video call - but had not given individual users the option for background images in calls.

Get blurry

As well as helping to make video calls more enjoyable and show a bit of personality and customization, using a custom background or a video background for that matter can help hide your surroundings in order to protect your privacy.

It's not known if Microsoft will be providing default image options for users to have as their backgrounds, or if there are any restrictions on the type of images that can be used.

However the roadmap entry did note that, "Blurring or replacing your background might not prevent sensitive information from being visible to other people in the call or meeting."

The news sees Microsoft Teams finally catch up with several of its big video call rivals, many of which have offered blurred and virtual backgrounds for some time.

Zoom was among the first to bring the feature to users across the world, with its filters and virtual backgrounds helping to brighten up the blight of video quizzes and catch-ups during the pandemic.

Google Meet followed suit soon after, with background images introduced to the platform in October 2020, and video options following soon after.

Alongside the news of new backgrounds, Microsoft also revealed that users in a Teams meeting on web will soon be able to share audio while screen sharing. The feature, set for release in October 2021, could greatly help liven up online conferences, presentations, or even music concerts and tuitions.