Everton vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch Merseyside derby from anywhere

Tonight's latest instalment of the Merseyside derby has plenty of added flavour, with former Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez taking his place in the dug out for the Reds' local rivals for the first time in this fixture.

Read on to find out how to watch Everton vs Liverpool online and get a Premier League live stream no matter where you are in the world today - in the UK it's one of ten games being shown exclusively live this week on Amazon Prime Video.

The pressure is mounting on Benitez, with his efforts to win over the Goodison Park faithful hindered by a poor run that has now sees them six games without a win - the Toffees having lost four of those matches.

Form can often go out of the window during derby clashes, but Liverpool look well placed to add further pain to their neighbours on the other side of Stanley Park.

Jurgen Klopp's men eased past Southampton on their way to a 4-0 victory on Saturday - a result that means Liverpool have now won their last three games for a combined score of 10-0 - and the Reds will be keen to maintain their pursuit of Chelsea and Man City with a win here against their struggling local rivals.

Follow our guide to get an Everton vs Liverpool live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere this weekend.

on Amazon Prime This huge match will be shown exclusively on Amazon Prime. The game will kick-off at Goodison Park is at 8.15pm GMT, with coverage starting 30 minutes earlier. The retailer-turned-video streaming service has the rights to show two full rounds of Premier League fixtures, including this week's midweek matches which means tonight's Merseyside derby will be shown exclusively on the service. To watch all the footy on Amazon you'll need to be a Prime subscriber. You can sign up here - a year’s subscription costs £79 a year or £7.99 a month, which will also give you access to a multitude of other =Amazon services, including Amazon Music and unlimited one-day (and for some areas same-day) delivery on millions of eligible items from the Amazon web store. The great news is that if you're new to the service, Amazon is offering a 30-day free trial. Amazon Prime video is easily available to access with apps across all types of smart devices. If you've got a TV or media player from the last couple of years chances are it'll have the Amazon Prime Video app either pre-installed or available from its app store. There are also bespoke apps for Android and iOS , as well as Windows and MacOS.

How to watch Everton vs Liverpool from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching an Everton vs Liverpool live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well.

Use a VPN to watch Everton vs Liverpool from anywhere

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

How to watch EPL online in US without cable

Sling TV NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2021/22 Premier League season and will be showing every match. You can tune in to Everton vs Liverpool via NBCSN if you have it as part of your cable plan, with the game kicking off at 3.15pm EST / 12.15pm PST. If you want a more comprehensive OTT streaming service, Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes NBCSN as part of its Blue package. The usual cost is $35 a month, but there's an introductory offer in place that gets you a full month of access for only $10. If you subscribe to Sling or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, remember the VPN solution outlined above - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

FREE Everton vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch Premier League online in Canada

DAZN Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches the 2021/22 season in Canada and will be showing every single match, including Everton vs Liverpool, with kick-off scheduled for 3.15pm EST / 12.15pm PST. Better still, there's a 1-month FREE trial deal that will allow you to watch DAZN and a good chunk of the 2021/22 Premier League season absolute free! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for all the games plus Champions and Europa League action, every NFL game, and much more. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Everton vs Liverpool: live stream Premier League game in Australia

Optus Sport Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture this season live in Australia – so it's the place to watch Everton vs Liverpool in the land Down Under. The game kicks off at 7.15am AEDT on Thursday morning. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for $14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the best VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch Everton vs Liverpool live stream in New Zealand

Spark Sport Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand again for the 2021/22 season. It also offers a 1-month free trial so you can watch Everton vs Liverpool at no extra cost. Kick-off is scheduled for 9.15am NZDT on Thursday morning. Once that's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the EPL action, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches, NBA basketball action from the US, and F1 racing. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the EPL without cable.

Everton vs Liverpool: live stream Premier League action online in India