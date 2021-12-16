Even the Ingenuity Mars helicopter might be vulnerable to log4j

Audio player loading…

The panic surrounding Log4Shell, the now-infamous log4j vulnerability, has reached all the way to Mars, where strange behavior from NASA's Ingenuity helicopter has raised concerns.

The Ingenuity helicopter reached the surface of Mars alongside the Perseverance rover back in February 2021, and took flight for the 17th time on December 5. However, as it was descending, an “unexpected cut-off to the in-flight data stream” occurred, which resulted in the NASA team not knowing exactly what the status of the craft was, the organization explained.

As the incident coincided with the log4j vulnerability disclosure, some people have begun to connect the dots. The theory originated with a June Twitter post from The Apache Software Foundation, which states the helicopter mission is “powered by Apache log4j”.

NASA is yet to comment on claims log4j may have had something to do with the issue.

Ingenuity is fine

In the same blog post, NASA later explains that a follow-up investigation determined the flight a success.

“Perseverance serves as the helicopter’s communications base station with controllers on Earth. A handful of data radio packets the rover received later suggested a healthy helicopter on the surface but did not provide enough information for the team to declare a flight success," wrote the space agency.

"But data downlinked to mission engineers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California on Friday, Dec 10, indicates that Flight 17 was a success and that Ingenuity is in excellent condition.”

Log4j is a Java logger that was recently discovered to hold a critical flaw, which allows malicious actors (even those with very little skill) to run arbitrary code on millions of endpoints, and push out malware, ransomware and cryptominers.

