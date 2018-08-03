Epic ebay voucher code knocks 10% off anything for today only

This is a fantastic ebay voucher code as you really can save 10% on anything at the UK ebay site. Usually, ebay voucher codes are limited to a select number of ebay merchants, but it's open season today.

Simply enter the ebay voucher code: PICKANY over at ebay.co.uk during the checkout process.

You'll have to get a move on though as this voucher code is only good until 8pm tonight. There's a minimum spend of £20 and the maximum discount you can receive is £50. So you'll save 10% on anything costing up to £500, then a flat £50 discount thereafter. Not bad at all!

You can redeem the voucher code twice, so don't worry if you spot something else after buying something straight away.

Here's a link to the full T&Cs if you want all the details, but it's fairly standard ebay voucher code material. If you want a head start on tracking down a specific type of deal, we've included links to some of our favourite categories below: