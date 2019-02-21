Epic data SIM only deal from Vodafone: go big with 100GB for just £20 a month

When it comes to SIM only deals, there's a host of different selling points to go for. Do you go for great value? A well known network? Or do you go for the biggest data you can find? Well Vodafone's newest SIM only deal is bringing all three of these factors together to make one of the best SIM only deals in the UK.

Adding to an already impressive month of big data SIMO offers (more on which at the bottom of this article), this new offer from Vodafone gets you 100GB of data for just £20 a month. That is a brilliant price for such a huge amount of data and makes this a seriously tempting offer.

Head straight to Vodafone to grab this deal

It's hard to imagine just how much data that is, but imagine streaming 100 hours of HD video each month away from your Wi-Fi, or streaming three hours of music every day and then still having leftover data. Yep, that's a lot of data alright.

This deal caught your attention? You can see all of the details below and read about what makes a Vodafone SIM only deal so worthwhile - whether it's to put in your new SIM-free Samsung Galaxy S10, an old beloved handset or anything else.

This impressive Vodafone SIM only deal in full:

100GB Vodafone SIM only | 12 months | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £20 per month

Vodafone has officially joined the ranks of impressive big data SIM only deals with this offer. Just £20 a month is a brilliant price for such a large amount of data. While it isn't quite as impressive as Three's unlimited data tariff for the same price, this much data should be more than enough for the average person's usage. So if Vodafone is more up your street, this is the deal to go for.

Why go for a Vodafone SIM only deal?

There's a lot to love when it comes to SIMO deals with Vodafone. Whether it's the allowance of all of your data and calls while roaming in 48 different countries, flexible upgrade plans, a great return policy or its impressive countrywide coverage.

Not to mention the fact you will have access to Vodafone's VeryMe rewards scheme giving you discounts and freebies throughout your contract.

What other big data SIMO plans are there?

February has been a brilliant month for big data SIM only deals. If you're not a big fan of Vodafone or somehow feel like 100GB of data isn't enough for you (seriously how much are you streaming!?) then check out Three's impressive unlimited data deal.

Or if you want some flexibility with your SIMO then Smarty, a relatively new player to the game, has a 30-day flexible unlimited data plan for just £25 a month, which also gets you your second month free if you sign up now.

Still not convinced?