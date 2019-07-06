England vs Sweden live stream: how to watch Women's World Cup 2019 match for 3rd place from anywhere

It's usually the game nobody wants to play in, but the build-up to today's third-place playoff between Sweden and England suggests both sides are looking to end their campaigns on a high. To see who takes the bronze medal at the 2019 Women's World Cup, make sure that you have all the information to get an England vs Sweden live stream.

Their 2019 Women's World Cup journey has been an inspirational one for millions of viewers watching back home, but England striker Ellen White says there will be "huge disappointment" if the Lionesses do not finish third in France. Sweden coach Peter Gerhardsson is similarly focused about the game, telling reporters: "Ending up third of course feels a lot better than ending up fourth. We'll do everything in our power to try to do that."

Live stream England vs Sweden - where and when Today's match takes place at the Allianz Riviera Stadium in Nice. Kick-off is at 5pm CET, meaning a 4pm BST for viewers in the UK.

As well as signing off from the tournament, the game will also provide one last appearance at this level for a number of players, with England and Chelsea midfielder Karen Carney revealing she will retire from international football following today's match.

The advantage looks to be with England going in to the match - as well as having to lift themselves after missing out on the final, Sweden will also be suffering from fatigue after their gruelling semi-final with the Netherlands went to extra time.

Don't miss any of today's action by following the instructions below and grabbing a live stream of England vs Sweden wherever you are in the world.

Watch a FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 live stream from outside your country

If you're in UK, US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, we've got your viewing options listed below. If you're out of the country for today's match, you may find that geo-blocking will prevent you from watching your regular domestic coverage from abroad. You don't have to risk watching the match on a dodgy stream, however.

With the option of using a VPN service , you can tune into the match no matter where you are in the world, and its super easy to set up.

How to stream the Lionesses live in the UK

The good news for those in the UK is that today's game will be shown free-to-air. Today's game will be going out live on BBC One, with coverage set to start at 3.45pm, and you'll also be able to watch the match live online and on the go via BBC iPlayer. If you're outside the UK, you can still watch the BBC's broadcast of the match by getting yourself a VPN and connecting to an English server.

Live stream England vs Sweden in the US

Fox Sports has the English language broadcast rights in the US while Telemundo and Universo will be showing the matche with Spanish commentary in the region. There's also the Fox Go app you can download to your mobile device if you want to watch away from your TV. Cord cutters who aren't interested in getting tangled up in cable subscription should check out FuboTV , which will be showing the match in 4k and is currently offering a free trial. Alternatively you could try any of the other following services. If you're looking to tune into today's match in the US, kick off is at 8am PT, and 11am ET.

How to watch a FIFA Women's World Cup third-place playoff live stream in Canada

For footy fans in Canada, CTV/TSN is where you'll need to head for today's match. You'll also have the CTV Go app for mobile as an additional option. If you're outside of Canada and want to watch your regular domestic coverage of the game, fear not. Downloading a VPN will let you watch CTV's coverage from anywhere around the globe.

How to watch England vs Sweden live stream in Australia

(Image credit: SBS) The good news for footy fans Down Under is that today's match will be available for free via SBS and the World Game online service. Prepare yourself for a late start as kick off is at 1am AEST on Sunday night. Remember, you'll need a VPN if you're intending to watch the Australian coverage from overseas.

How to watch a England vs Sweden live stream in New Zealand