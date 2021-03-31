England vs Poland live stream: how to watch World Cup 2022 qualifier from anywhere

Having chalked up routine wins over San Marino and Albania last week, Gareth Southgate's men tonight face a far more tricky challenge in the third and final Group I match of the international break. Read on for your full guide to getting an England vs Poland live stream and watch this World Cup 2022 qualifier no matter where in the world you are right now.

Poland also come into the match unbeaten after their first two qualifiers, having registered a creditable 3-3 draw away against Hungary in their opening game, followed by a 3-0 dispatch of Andorra last Sunday.

The Three Lions have however been handed a huge boost in the run up to this key qualifier with Poland's star man Robert Lewandowski ruled out of the encounter thanks to a knee ligament injury. Lewandowski has already bagged three goals in Poland's 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign so far, and while his absence means viewers will be deprived of the much anticipated striker showdown between the Bayern Munich star and England's Harry Kane, for Southgate it will come as a huge relief that his defenders will not have to face the threat of the free-scoring 32-year-old.

While Southgate is unlikely to make radical changes to his side, uncertainty over the injured Jordan Henderson's availability for this summer's Euros means the England boss may look to partner Declan Rice with his good friend Mason Mount in central midfield for this game, following the Chelsea star's impressive showing on Sunday against Albania.

Follow our guide below for all the ways to watch England vs Poland online and get a World Cup 2022 qualifier wherever you are right now.

More football: how to watch Premier League live stream from anywhere

How to watch England vs Poland FREE live stream in the UK

The great news for footy fans in the UK is that England vs Poland is being shown live on ITV. The game is also being live streamed on ITV Hub at the same time. As it's ITV, anyone located in the UK can tune in for FREE - you be in possession of a valid UK TV license, of course. For added on-the-go viewing convenience, ITV Hub has an excellent app that's available on nearly anything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice. England vs Poland kicks off at 7.45pm BST, with ITV's coverage beginning at 7.15pm BST. If you're outside the UK but want your usual coverage, you can check out this free 30-day ExpressVPN trial and follow the instructions below.

How to watch England vs Poland from outside your country

For those looking to watch the game in the UK, US, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, we've got your viewing options listed out below. But if you're out of the country for today's match are worried that you'll miss the game, don't sweat it. With the option of using one of the best VPNs , you can tune in to the match no matter where you are in the world. Here's how to get started.

Use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 qualifier football online from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

England vs Poland live stream: how to watch World Cup qualifier soccer online in the US

If you're in the US, ESPN2 and Spanish-language channel TUDN (formerly Univision Deportes Network) have the rights to show England vs Poland in the US, which kicks off at 2.45pm ET / 11.45m PT. Cord cutters looking to tune in to a live stream might want to consider Sling TV, whose Sling Orange package features ESPN channels for just $35 a month - save big with the latest Sling TV deal. Alternatively, fuboTV is an even more complete end-to-end cable replacement services, which offers ESPN and over 120 other channels on plans starting from $64.99 a month.

How to watch an England vs Poland live stream in Australia

Having snapped up the rights to the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, you'll need to tune in to Optus Sport to watch live coverage of England vs Poland if you're down under. Make sure you set an alarm though – kick-off is at 5.45am AEDT on Thursday morning. If you're not in Oz, using a VPN will allow you to watch the coverage on your Optus account.

Can I live stream England vs Poland in Canada?

Somewhat surprisingly no Canadian broadcaster is offering live coverage of this match. We don't see much alternative other than to grab a VPN as discussed above and try and catch the coverage from somewhere else in the world.

Can I live stream England vs Poland in New Zealand?