England vs India live stream: How to watch 5th Test cricket online from anywhere

A thrilling English summer of Test cricket comes to an end in Manchester this week, with the visitors 2-1 up and with a chance of winning a series in England for the first time in over a decade. If you don't want to miss another minute of this captivating contest, then take a look through our all-encompassing guide on how to watch an England vs India live stream - no matter where you are in the world.

Joe Root has a tough job on his hands to dust down his players and get them ready to salvage a series draw, and at the same time finish the summer on a high ahead of an Ashes winter. He has been the undeniable shining star of the team, but really needs his other batters and bowlers to step up and join the party.

Virat Kohli will be riding a wave of positivity after Monday's glorious final day at the Oval. All the debate about his leaving Ravi Ashwin out in the cold were forgotten, as Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Umesh Yadav bowled the tourists to a famous victory. But the inspirational captain will be laser focussed on ensuring that he doesn't let the series win slip through his fingers.

So what will the ultimate twist in this remarkable tale be at Old Trafford? Follow our guide for all the details you need to find a reliable 2021 England vs India live stream and watch all the action from the cricket match online from anywhere.

How to watch England vs India Test cricket from outside your country

In the UK, India, New Zealand, Australia or the US? We've got you covered below with your official broadcasting options.

But if you're out of the country and are still desperate to tune into certain matches, you'll quickly find that online access is geo-blocked. In order to get around that (and assuming it complies with the Ts&Cs of the broadcaster in question), you can download and use a VPN.

Use a VPN to live stream cricket from anywhere

How to watch England vs India Test cricket online in the UK

In the UK, Sky Sports is providing exclusive live coverage of the England vs India Test series. Play gets underway at 11am BST on each day of the Test, and Sky's coverage starts well ahead of time, at 10am on the opening day, and 10.15am thereafter. You can choose your plan and sign up on the Sky website. And if you can't watch on TV, the Sky Go app has you covered so that you can watch on your laptop, mobile, tablet, Xbox or PS4. If you're looking to watch the series but don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now TV. And if you're outside the UK and want to watch your cricket coverage at home, don't worry about geo-blockers - just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

2021 England vs India live stream: how to watch Test cricket online in India

In India, the Sony Sports Network has the rights to broadcast the whole tour. All five matches will start at 3.30pm IST. Sony Six and Sony Six HD will telecast with English commentary, while Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD will offer matches with Hindi commentary, and lastly Sony Ten 4 and Sony Ten 4 HD will broadcast in regional languages. If you prefer to watch on an app or website, Sony Liv will be streaming the matches 一 but you'll need a premium subscription to watch the match live, which costs Rs 999 for a year, Rs 699 for six months, or Rs 299 per month. Jio users can watch the series free of cost with the JioTV mobile application. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home cricket coverage can just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

England vs India series schedule and timings

First Test : Draw

: Draw Second Test : India won by 151 runs

: India won by 151 runs Third Test : England won by an innings and 76 runs

: England won by an innings and 76 runs Fourth Test : India won by 157 runs

: India won by 157 runs Fifth Test: September 10-14 一 Old Trafford, Manchester 一 11am BST / 3.30pm IST

How to live stream England vs India Test cricket and watch online in Australia

Fans in Australia might want to stock up on caffeine, with the cricket getting underway at 8pm AEST on each day of the Test. The exclusive Australian TV broadcaster for this England vs India Test is Fox Sports, but if you don't have it as part of a Foxtel pay TV package, your best option is to sign up for the fast-emerging Kayo streaming service. It features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including F1, NRL, NBA basketball... the list goes on! A Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month and arguably represents better value. Best of all, both offer a FREE trial so you can see what they're like for yourself. And if you're away from Oz right now, simply use a VPN to tune in as normal.

England vs India live stream: where to watch Test cricket in the US (and Canada)

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is where you can watch this England vs India Test live in the US, with play starting at 6am ET / 3am PT each day. Willow TV (also available in Canada), is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Perhaps a better option for those looking for an alternative to cable would be to opt for a cord-cutting streaming service like Sling TV. If you already have Sling, then you can add Willow TV for an extra $5 for one month. And if you don't, then you can currently bag a big six of a bargain by getting Sling TV - featuring 30+ channels - for only $10 for your first month.

How to watch England vs India: live stream Test cricket online in NZ