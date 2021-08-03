England vs India live stream: how to watch 1st Test 2021 cricket online from anywhere

Joe Root and Virat Kohli lead out their teams in the first of a bumper series of five Test matches over the next six weeks. Follow our guide as we explain how to watch an England vs India live stream and watch the 1st Test cricket match online, wherever you are in the world.

The Men in Blue lost a thrilling inaugural WTC final at the hands of New Zealand in June, and will be keen to kick off the second edition of the tournament in style.

With The Hundred in full flow, many of England's players will need to adjust quickly to the Test mindset. They'll be without the talismanic Ben Stokes for the entire series, the all-rounder taking a break from cricket to rest his mind and his body.

Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler and Sam Curran are back in the fold after sitting out England's rather forgettable New Zealand series earlier this year, though Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes are also sidelined.

India are also missing key personnel in Washington Sundar, Avesh Khan and opening batsman Shubman Gill, but the world's No. 2-ranked Test side have firepower aplenty and will be buoyed by memories of a romping victory on their last Test match at Trent Bridge.

It's the start of an epic series, so follow our guide for all the details you need to find a reliable 2021 England vs India live stream and watch all the action from the 1st Test cricket match online from anywhere.

How to watch England vs India Test cricket from outside your country

In the UK, India, New Zealand, Australia or the US? We've got you covered below with your official broadcasting options.

How to watch England vs India Test cricket online in the UK

In the UK, Sky Sports is providing exclusive live coverage of the England vs India Test series. Play gets underway at 11am BST on each day of the Test, and Sky's coverage starts well ahead of time, at 10am on the opening day, and 10.15am thereafter. If you can't watch on TV, the Sky Go app has you covered so that you can watch on your laptop, mobile, tablet, Xbox or PS4. If you're looking to watch the series but don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now TV. And if you're outside the UK and want to watch your cricket coverage at home, don't worry about geo-blockers - just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

2021 England vs India live stream: how to watch Test cricket online in India

In India, Sony Six is broadcasting all of the action from the England vs New Zealand Test, with play set to begin at 3.30pm IST on all five days. And subscribers wanting to live stream the cricket on-the-go can download the comprehensive SONY LIV mobile app. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home cricket coverage can just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to live stream England vs India Test cricket and watch online in Australia

Fans in Australia might want to stock up on caffeine, with the cricket getting underway at 8pm AEST on each day of the Test. The exclusive Australian TV broadcaster for this England vs India Test is Fox Sports, but if you don't have it as part of a Foxtel pay TV package, your best option is to sign up for the fast-emerging Kayo streaming service. It features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including F1, NRL, NBA basketball... the list goes on! A Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month and arguably represents better value. Best of all, both offer a FREE trial so you can see what they're like for yourself. And if you're away from Oz right now, simply use a VPN to tune in as normal.

England vs India live stream: where to watch Test cricket in the US (and Canada)

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is where you can watch this England vs India Test live in the US, with play starting at 6am ET / 3am PT each day. Willow TV (also available in Canada), is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Perhaps a better option for those looking for an alternative to cable would be to opt for a cord-cutting streaming service like Sling TV. If you already have Sling, then you can add Willow TV for an extra $5 for one month. And if you don't, then you can currently bag a big six of a bargain by getting Sling TV - featuring 30+ channels - for only $10 for your first month.

