EE is giving away a free PS4 and game with selected Sony Xperia mobile phone deals

You may have heard of Christmas in July, well this is Black Friday in July. We're used to seeing freebies like this one when the sales silly season hits in November, but EE has got in there early with this mobile phone deal - four months early!

Until midnight on Monday July 30, EE will chuck in (hopefully not literally) a free PS4 Slim and game with contract tariffs of 10GB+ data on the Sony Xperia XZ2, Sony Xperia XA2 and Sony Xperia L1. It's a freebie worth over £200 (according to a quick look at our PS4 bundle deals round-up).

Since its release earlier in the year, the Sony Xperia XZ2 has been among the most popular smartphones on the market, thanks to its fine balance of quality and affordability. While the XA2 and L1 are more towards the bargain basement end of the spectrum, with prices in this promotion starting at £30 per month and nothing upfront.

The game you get will depend on the stock EE can get hold of, but expect it to probably be GT Sport. And as a further added bonus, the XZ2 deal also comes with 12 months of PS Plus membership. Here's more on what you can choose from:

Sony Xperia with free PS4 bundle deals

Sony Xperia XZ2 from EE | 24 months | £10 upfront | Unlimited calls and texts | 10GB data | £58 per month

We really like this smartphone - check out our full Sony Xperia XZ2 review. The camera's excellent and the battery life among the best of the mobile's released in 2018. And 10GB of data is a brilliant amount for the surfing and streaming needs of most folk. And EE will also throw in a year of PS Plus membership.

Sony Xperia XA2 from EE | 24 months | FREE upfront | Unlimited calls and texts | 10GB data | £33 per month

If you just want a safe, reliable mid-range phone that's going to give you decent performance and presentable screen without blowing the budget, the XA2 is pretty much tailor made for you. EE's prices are more expensive than some, but its competitors aren't throwing in a free PS4!

Sony Xperia L1 from EE | 24 months | FREE upfront | Unlimited calls and texts | 10GB data | £30 per month

The cheapest way of securing this phenomenal freebie deal is to grab the Sony Xperia L1, one of the brand's lowest cost modern smartphones. It will cost you only £30 per month and absolutely nothing upfront to get a new phone AND new PlayStation 4. Lovely stuff.

