EA Play may finally come to Xbox Game Pass on PC with 75 games

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate owners could finally get an EA Play collaboration on PC — which would bring around 75 more games to the subscription platform.

Previously there were difficulties with PC distribution thanks to EA Origin not being able to link to Microsoft accounts, preventing PC players from enjoying the same benefits as Game Pass owners on console.

A discovery was made by Aggiornamenti Lumia, who found that around 75 EA Play games have been uploaded to the Microsoft Store under the codename Rosebud. This could be what finally gets around the verification hurdle and can let PC players enjoy even more titles with their Game Pass subscription.

Additionally, EA recently tweeted that Game Pass Ultimate owners will get access to EA Play for PC "soon." The service was meant to launch on December 15 but was hit with a last minute delay .

If you're a member of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you have access to EA Play for Xbox, and you'll get access to EA Play for PC soon.

Xbox owners could also have something to look forward to in this announcement. FIFA 21 has been found under the same Rosebud codename, suggesting that it could at long last be being added to EA Play, and could come to both platforms.

For now, we are not sure when EA Play will come to Game Pass for PC nor when FIFA 21 will launch on the service, but the tweet and discovery could mean it isn't far away.

EA Play Games to try first

With so many games headed to Game Pass for PC you'll need to know which ones to try first. Here are our top picks to play if you haven’t tried them already:

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is a single-player action-adventure game developed by Respawn Entertainment. It finds the perfect balance of fun yet challenging gameplay, and comes with a brilliant story set in the aftermath of the Jedi Order's collapse in the film Revenge of the Sith.

A Way Out is the perfect co-op game, letting you and a friend play through the story of two convicts looking for a way out of prison. It's like a more puzzle-focused Telltale-style game — so don't expect fast-paced action — but its co-op only gameplay is a lot of fun.

Titanfall 2 is another great game from Respawn. With well-balanced gameplay, you'll find much to love in multiplayer matches, and you should try the game's excellent campaign — you won't need to play the original to understand the story either.