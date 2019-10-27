EA is teasing a return to Steam

EA has added fuel to the fire of rumors that it will be making a return to Valve's Steam Store.

With a single tweet featuring an EA-branded steaming mug and little else, the company seems to be giving a knowing nod to the rumors without actually commenting on them. Even if the tweet is not a confirmation, however, it’s certainly more promising than an outright denial.

The rumors that EA would be bringing its games back to Steam started earlier in the week, when Twitter user RobotBrush posted their discovery that a test application for running Origin games on Steam had been used.

This suggests that in the event of a return to Steam, EA would adopt an approach similar to Ubisoft's Uplay, where players would be able to purchase EA games on Steam but would still have to use the Origin launcher to play them.

looks like EA are indeed getting ready to come back to steam :) pic.twitter.com/p5KVTlu40cOctober 22, 2019

As promising as EA’s tweet is, however, it’s still frustratingly unclear.

EA’s games haven’t been available on Steam since the launch of the Origins Store in 2011 and some believe that if the publisher does decide to return to the Steam Store it may only make its legacy titles like Dragon Age and Mass Effect available, while new releases such as Jedi: Fallen Order will remain exclusive to the Origin Store.

However, having new EA titles available to buy on Steam could be beneficial for both parties. It would give Valve one up on Epic’s Games Store, while EA would have a better chance of generating revenue for its PC releases by making them significantly more visible.

Despite EA’s tweet, nothing is confirmed just yet but we’ll be watching closely for more announcements.