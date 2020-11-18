Dyson vacuum cleaners get massive discounts in latest Black Friday deals

A number of Dyson vacuum cleaners are on offer ahead of Black Friday, with up to £100 of savings to be had on select models.

The Dyson V7 Animal Extra is the cheapest of the lost, with a £199 price tag now that it's enjoyed a £100 price cut at Dyson. It's specifically "engineered for homes with pets", with up to 30 minutes suction per charge, and a modular form factor with numerous tools and accessories thrown in for different kinds of cleaning.

If you're willing to up your budget to £299, you can opt for a Dyson V8 Absolute model at Currys, which ups the run time to 40 minutes per charge, and boasts more powerful suction.

Dyson is a strong brand for vacuums, with highly sophisticated suction technology and a gradual embrace of cordless connection ensuring powerful but flexible cleaning capabilities.

These are older models, generally, including the wired Dyson Small Ball Animal 2 – also £199, with a 1.8 litre capacity and three accessories thrown in – though the cordless models will be the least hefty to lug around and plug in and out of different sockets as you clean your home.

Keep in mind that there are higher-spec Dyson vacuums, such as the V10 and V11 models (the higher the number, the higher the specs), though you will be paying more for the privilege.

These premium models cost £399 and £599 respectively, but up the run time to 60 minutes, so it may be worth the extra cost for the sake of getting more of a clean done in one go. Capacity goes up to 9.76 litres, too, compared to the 0.54 litres of the V7.

