Dyson V11 Absolute cordless vacuum cleaner now £100 off in early Boxing Day sales

2019 saw a brand new entry in Dyson's range of high performance cordless vacuum cleaners, and now you can pick up a Dyson V11 Absolute deal for just £499 at John Lewis. You're saving £100 with this price cut and taking home an incredibly powerful cordless vacuum cleaner deal for the same price as the entry Animal model. That means you're getting the Torque Drive cleaner head exclusive to the higher priced model for a much lower price in the Boxing Day sales. You're still getting the LCD screen and all the information it provides, as well as an incredibly powerful cordless vacuum cleaner deal. We should know, we recently named it number one in our round-up of the best vacuum cleaners of 2019.

The Dyson V11 Absolute offers three cleaning modes designed to maximise your battery efficiency depending on what type of cleaning you're up to. Auto mode is by far the easiest, taking advantage of a range of sensors throughout the cleaner head to automatically adjust suction power based on the surface you're cleaning. Next up is Eco mode, a less intelligent mode that gives you a strong clean without draining your battery. For the most stubborn of surfaces, however, you'll be able to fire up Boost mode - an incredibly powerful short burst of high-performance suction.

This Dyson V11 deal is spread far and wide across retailers right now, but we're sticking with John Lewis because of their included two-year guarantee. When you're going all out on a new state of the art vacuum cleaner deal, you'll want to make sure you're covered after all.

Early Boxing Day sales: today's best Dyson V11 cordless vacuum cleaner deals

Dyson V11 Absolute cordless vacuum cleaner | £599 £499 at John Lewis

Grab the incredibly powerful Dyson V11 Absolute cordless vacuum cleaner in this fantastic deal from John Lewis. You're getting top of the range 2019 cleaning power at a great price, with an even better two-year guarantee this week.

