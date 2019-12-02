Don't miss out on IPVanish's ridiculously good Cyber Monday VPN deal - it ends today

Cybersecurity joined all those tech, hardware and gadget sales this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, as VPN deals showed that they would not be outdone on the bargain battleground.

And with IPVanish's stellar offer, why shouldn't cybersecurity shine? If you subscribe today you'll be getting 73% off its yearly plan, meaning all of your VPN needs will be taken care of for as little as $3.25 (around £2.50) a month for the next 12 months.

The added bonus for this Cyber Monday deal is that this isn't just an ace VPN price - it's that this is on IPVanish, one of the world's top providers. In our best VPN rankings it sits as second best service of 2019.

This is definitely one of the best VPN deals we've seen, but you'll have to hurry if you want to take advantage - this Cyber Monday VPN deal ends on Monday, December 2.

IPVanish VPN | 73% off | 12 months | $3.25 a month

Ranked number two by TechRadar, IPVanish is available to most individuals as it supports a wide range of platforms. This includes Windows, Mac, Android, iOS and Fire TV. It also supports P2P meaning you'll get to be able to download from a nearby location, ensuring you get the best possible speeds. And if you're ever in any doubt or have any queries, it offers 24/7 customer support so you can be put at ease. Just note, you pay it all off at the start, so that's just $39 upfront.

It's a great VPN deal, but is IPVanish's any good?

Short and simply...yes! IPVanish is an expert VPN provider that secures your online life, ensures your fast speeds, and has a zero logging privacy for your cybersecurity. A log is anything that could be linked to your identity so a zero-logging policy allows you to browse and stream freely and anonymously. So if online security is your main concern with a VPN, then IPVanish with its zero-logging policy could be ideal for you.

As if that wasn't enough, IPVanish supports connecting up to ten devices simultaneously and, unlike most VPNs, these don't have to belong to the account owner. It can be owned by anyone in your household, so technically one single account could cover your partner, kids friends - whoever you choose. So instead of having to set up several accounts you could be looking at a real money-saver.

What can you do with a VPN?

A VPN or Virtual Private Network allows you to browse the internet securely and bypass geo-restricted content. So say for instance you wanted to access a Netflix show or movie which is geo-restricted to a location, you could access this through a VPN. A VPN changes your IP address. so your device effectively gets tricked into thinking it's in a different location.

Apart from bypassing geo-restricted content a VPN is also crucial in maintaining cybersecurity, which is another reason why it has become so increasingly popular. A VPN uses encryption technologies which basically mean you're browsing anonymously. So if you're worried about your cyber security, a secure VPN provider is definitely the way to go.