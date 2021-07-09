Djokovic vs Shapovalov live stream: how to watch Wimbledon semi-final tennis free and from anywhere

With world number one Novak Djokovic in increasingly formidable form, it's down to Canada's Denis Shapovalov to stop the Serbian edging closer to a sixth title at SW19.

Read on as we explain how to watch Wimbledon semi-final tennis online and get a Djokovic vs Shapovalov live stream wherever you are right now - including ways to see the match absolutely FREE.

Djokovic notched up his fourth consecutive straight-set victory on Wednesday by rolling past Marton Fucsovics 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 in the quarter-finals.

Somewhat ominously for his opponent today, the 34-year-old has lost just three semi-finals at Wimbledon over his 15 previous campaigns at the All England Club, with two of those coming through injury.

World number 12 Shapovalov overcame Karen Khachanov over a gruelling five sets in his quarter-final, impressively coming back from 2-1 down to set up this tie.

It's the first match on Centre Court today, with play set to start at 3.30pm BST. Watch all the drama unfold as it happens by following our Djokovic vs Shapovalov live stream guide to watch Wimbledon 2021 tennis online today.

How to watch Djokovic vs Shapovalov FREE: live stream Wimbledon in the UK

In the UK, you can watch Djokovic vs Shapovalov for FREE across BBC One and BBC Two, with the broadcaster showing the Wimbledon action from morning until night on every day of the tournament. This last four clash is scheduled to be the first match on Centre Court today and is set to get underway at 3.30pm BST. If you're not in front of a TV, you can also get a FREE Wimbledon live stream via the BBC iPlayer streaming service, which works across a wide range of devices, including phones, tablets, laptops, games consoles and streaming devices. As a national broadcaster, it doesn't cost a penny to stream if you're located in the UK. If you're from the UK but not at home right now, you can still get your 2021 Wimbledon fix by using a VPN. Full details below.

How to watch a Djokovic vs Shapovalov live stream from outside your country

If you're abroad during Wimbledon, you'll likely find you're unable to access your domestic tennis coverage like you would at home. This isn't necessarily cause for alarm, but rather the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world.

Fortunately, there's a convenient way around this in the form of a VPN. This is a nifty bit of software that lets you swerve around these digital borders, thereby allowing you to globe trot and still access your preferred Djokovic vs Shapovalov live stream. It's a completely legal workaround, very affordable, and super easy to use - allow us to explain more.

Use a VPN to live stream Djokovic vs Shapovalov from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the UK, just head to BBC iPlayer

(Image credit: Shutterstock / Jiri Vondrous)

Djokovic vs Shapovalov: live stream Wimbledon tennis FREE in Australia

You'll have to be up late to tune in from Australia, with Djokovic vs Shapovalov set to get underway late Friday night. The match is set to start on Centre Court at 12.30am AEST Australian time going into Saturday. The better news is that you can watch Djokovic vs Shapovalov for FREE courtesy of Channel 9. That means you can also fire up a Wimbledon live stream on the 9Now streaming service, which is completely free to use too. You can tune in via a Stan Sport subscription too, but why should you pay if you can watch for free? It's a good option for die-hard tennis fans, as it's streaming Djokovic vs Shapovalov along with every match on every court, ad-free. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial. If you're currently out of the country but want to watch a Wimbledon live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN.

How to watch Djokovic vs Shapovalov: live stream Wimbledon 2021 tennis in the US

In the US, you can watch Djokovic vs Shapovalov on ESPN. The match is set to start at around 10.30am ET / 7.30am PT. If you have ESPN on cable already, you're all set and can watch the tennis from the All England Club via the network's website - just log-in with details of your cable provider. How to watch Wimbledon without cable If you don't have cable don't sweat it, you've still got plenty of options. Of the many and varied options, the best for tennis fans wanting to watch a Wimbledon live stream is Sling TV. The Sling TV Orange package costs just $35 a month and includes ESPN. But even better, Sling is currently offering new subscribers a fantastic bargain - right now you can save big bucks with this Sling TV deal, which lets you get a whole month of Sling Orange for a mere $10. Throw in its Sports Extra add-on for an extra $11 a month to get the Tennis Channel, which is also offering coverage of the tournament, and you're done - for WAY less than cable. Alternatively, fuboTV is an even more complete end-to-end cable replacement services, which offers both ESPN and the Tennis Channel on plans starting from $64.99 a month for over 120 channels. And, better still, it offers a FREE FuboTV trial. If you're outside the US right now you can always use a streaming VPN to get access to your home coverage.

How to live stream Djokovic vs Shapovalov: watch Wimbledon tennis online in Canada

In Canada, you can watch Djokovic vs Shapovalov on TSN, with the match set to get underway at around 10.30am ET / 7.30am PT. TSN is your home for all of the big Wimbledon action, and if you get it as part of your cable deal, you can also live stream Djokovic vs Shapovalov simply by logging in with the details of your provider. But even if you don't have cable, you can still live stream Djokovic vs Shapovalov if you subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Djokovic vs Shapovalov: live stream Wimbledon tennis in New Zealand