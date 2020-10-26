DJI Mavic Mini 2 leak suggests it will be called DJI Mini 2 as drone's launch nears

The DJI Mavic Mini 2 will likely have a smaller name to match its compact dimensions, according to fresh rumors that suggest the drone's launch is imminent.

DJI's current entry-level drone is called the DJI Mavic Mini, as it followed a long line of 'Mavic' models that started with the DJI Mavic Pro in September 2016. The latter was the first drone to combine small, foldable dimensions with a three-axis gimbal and a high-quality 4K camera.

But recently DJI has been simplifying its product names by removing its sub-brands, presumably in a bid to broaden their appeal. The successor to the DJI Osmo Pocket was called the DJI Pocket 2, while the DJI Ronin SC's sequel is the DJI RSC 2.

According to a leak from Chinese video-sharing website Bilibili (or B site, as it's otherwise known), which was picked up by Kanzhaji (above), that trend looks likely to continue with DJI Mavic Mini 2, which will probably be called the DJI Mini 2.

The name is listed in the Bilibili post alongside other DJI products, including the DJI Pocket 2. It also suggests that the Mini 2 will be available in November.

This tallies up with a recent post from DJI drone pilot and regular DJI commentator @OsitaLV, which claims that the Mini 2 launch is "imminent". If everything goes to plan, this means we will see the new version of DJI's beginner-friendly drone within the next few weeks, at the latest. Christmas stockings, at the ready.

(Image credit: DJI)

Reindeer Mark II

Why exactly might the DJI Mini 2 make such a good Christmas gift? The DJI Mavic Mini is the drone maker's cheapest, smallest drone and currently sits at the top of our guide to the best beginner drones.

This is because it combines many of DJI's automated 'QuickShot' flying modes, which see it perform moves like dynamic pans, with a surprisingly capable 2.7K camera that's mounted on a three-axis gimbal.

It's the latter that sets the DJI Mavic Mini apart from other beginner drones, which frequently come without a motorized gimbal, leaving their footage shaky and unstable.

That said, one of our complaints about the Mavic Mini was that it can't shoot 4K footage or 2.7K at 60fps, so this is one of the things we're expecting to see fixed in its imminent successor. The only downside, according to rumors that you can read about in our DJI Mini 2 rumors round-up, is that the extra powers might potentially increase its price tag a little beyond the current model's asking price of $399 / £369 / AU$599.