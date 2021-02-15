Disney Plus price hike isn't far away - here's how to sign up at the cheaper price

Since its initial launch in November 2019 and ongoing roll-out across the globe since, Disney Plus has been lauded for its cheap subscription fee. Despite the ridiculously high quality of its content, access to the treasure trove is yours for little more than the price of a couple of takeout coffees each month.

But following the removal of the Disney Plus free trial in most territories last year, It's probably no surprise that a price hike would follow. And now is finally the time.

On Tuesday, February 23, the Disney Plus price will go up in several countries around the world, including the UK, Australia, Europe and Canada (full list below).

It's not all grim news though, as you at least do get something in return for the increase. On that date, the Disney Plus catalogue will practically double, as a bevvy of 'adult-friendly' shows will be added courtesy of Disney's collaboration with the Star TV brand.

So if you've been thinking about subscribing to the service, this is the time to strike and lock in the current, cheaper pricing for as long as possible - you can head to the Disney Plus website to sign up and start watching straight away.

How to get Disney Plus cheaper for longer

You have two options here - the one to go for will depend on your willingness to commit:

Disney Plus | 1-month | $6.99 / £5.99 / AU$8.99 / CA$8.99

If you want to give Disney Plus a go or don't like the idea of paying out a large sum upfront, we suggest jumping on the service's rolling monthly plan. You can quit whenever you please, but grabbing it now will lock in that lower price for the next six months until August 23 if you keep it running.

Or...

Disney Plus | 1-year | $69.99 / £59.99 / AU$89.99 / CA$89.99

If you're the kind of person constantly looking for the best possible value, then you're looking at it here. Put down the cash now for the next year and you effectively get 12 months for the price of 10. Not bad for your exclusive hub for all things Disney, Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, The Simpsons and more.

(Image credit: Disney+)

What countries will see the Disney Plus price rise?

Australia

Canada

Denmark

Eurozone countries

New Zealand

Norway

Sweden

Switzerland

UK

European and UK pricing is set to head up by €2 / £2 per month or €20 / £20 for an annual subscription. While Disney fans in Australia, Canada and New Zealand can expect to see an extra $3 per month or $30 a year.

What about the Disney Plus price in the US?

Disney (and Star Wars, and The Simpsons, and Marvel, and Pixar, and...well, you get the idea) fans in the US get the benefit of their current pricing for a little bit longer with an extra dollar being added for new customers from March 23.

It's worth noting however that the wave of new Star content mentioned above won't become a part of that package in the States.