Disney Plus AU will get heaps more TV shows and movies via Star this month

Disney Plus is finally getting adult TV shows and movies in several territories outside of the US, and Australia is confirmed as one of the chosen ones. This content will come under the new Star brand in 2021 – a new 'general entertainment' section that will significantly increase the remit of the service.

Rather than being offered as a separate streamer, though, Disney Plus will get a small price bump anywhere that Star launches, and the vertical will be integrated directly into the streaming app.

Star will launch on February 23, 2021 in all territories that have been announced, including Australia.

You'll be given the option to enable parental controls on the app, at which point these adult-focused TV shows and movies will be added to the content mix on the homepage as an additional 'brand' alongside Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and so on.

What does that adult content look like on Disney Plus? Basically, Star will offer the content that doesn't quite fit within Disney's family friendly brand. That includes some of Hulu's content, along with other Disney-owned brands like ABC, Disney Television Studios, FX, Touchstone, Searchlight Pictures, 20th Century Studios and 20th Television.

It's not all adult content, then – as mentioned, Disney calls it a 'general entertainment' offering. That means everything from The Devil Wears Prada to the Alien franchise is up for grabs.

Local originals are also part of the plan for Star. The price of Disney Plus will increase to AU$11.99 per month (or AU$119.99 a year) from the current AU$8.99p/m (or $89.99 yearly) in Australia once the new Star offering becomes available on February 23, 2021. If you want to lock in the current cheaper pricing, new subscribers can still sign up for a year at that AU$89.99 rate, or if you're a current subscriber on a month-to-month plan, you can swap to an annual one at the cheaper price.

In select international markets, Star will add a huge collection to @DisneyPlus, including hit series from Disney Television Studios and FX, blockbuster films and library content from the Disney and @21CF libraries, and exclusive local original content.December 10, 2020

