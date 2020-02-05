Disney confirms The Mandalorian season 2 and Marvel show premiere dates

The Mandalorian season 2 is coming in October 2020, Disney revealed today in an earnings call. The Star Wars TV show was previously given a 'US fall 2020' release date, but this confirms when we'll next be getting a piece of Baby Yoda.

In addition, Disney's Bob Iger cryptically hinted at spin-offs from the show. He framed this as "including the possibility of infusing it with more characters and taking those characters in their own direction in terms of series," according to THR.

Along with new Mandalorian-based content, Disney's CEO also confirmed that Ewan McGregor's Obi Wan series and Diego Luna's Rogue One prequel were still in the works for the service, though no release dates were offered at the time.

Marvel at these release windows

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

We'd previously heard reports that Marvel's Disney Plus series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier would be arriving in August, and we now have confirmation straight from the mouth of Disney's CEO that this will indeed be the case.

While it'd already been revealed that Disney Plus' WandaVision would be arriving on the service sometime in 2020, the earning call has now confirmed a December release date for the Vision and Scarlet Witch-starring sitcom. Tom Hiddleston will also reprise his role as Loki in a time-hopping standalone series in 2021.

We hope you're not suffering from superhero fatigue, because according to Iger, "There are seven other Marvel series in various stages of development or preproduction," including She-Hulk, Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight and the animated anthology series What If?