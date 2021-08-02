Disappointed by your iPhone’s battery life? Apple might finally have a fix

A new report indicates that Apple could start using smaller components in future iPhone, iPad and MacBook devices, to make way for larger batteries that would theoretically allow for extended battery life.

As reported on by MacRumors, the report states that Apple is planning to increase the adoption of IPD (integrated passive devices) for chips to be found in future Apple hardware. These chips should be simultaneously more powerful and compact, allowing more real estate for larger batteries.

The report explains: “Apple is expected to significantly increase the adoption of IPD (integrated passive devices) for new iPhones and other iOS products, providing robust business opportunities for manufacturing partners TSMC and Amkor, according to industry sources.

Peripheral chips for iPhones, iPad and MacBook series are going slimmer with higher performance to allow more space for larger-capacity battery solutions for the devices, with the demand for IPDs to grow sharply in line with the trend, the sources said.”

While the report makes no mention of the iPhone 13, or any upcoming Apple device, it does somewhat line up with leaks that discuss the battery life of Apple’s upcoming flagship.

That said, those leaks don’t exactly bode well for the iPhone 13’s battery life, signaling a marginal upgrade at best. In that case, the phone might not be part of Apple’s components overhaul as a result of IPD integration. Instead, we may have to wait until 2022 for the iPhone 14 and other Apple products of that year before we start seeing any notable improvements.

Analysis: Is battery life that big a deal?

It’s no big secret that Apple devices, particularly iPhones, have rarely offered battery life good enough to be a key selling point. In fact, Apple phones tend to fall behind many Android alternatives in terms of battery life, including the Samsung Galaxy S21 and the OnePlus Nord 2. And while the iPhone 12 was a bit of an upgrade over its predecessors in this regard, there’s still much room for improvement.

Apple’s battery woes extend beyond phones, though, and into the realm of smartwatches. The Apple Watch 6 also failed to impress in terms of battery life. And while the Apple Watch 7 is tipped to feature a smaller processor and potentially a larger battery as a result, we’re expecting this to be another marginal upgrade before Apple really shakes things up with IPD integration in the coming years.