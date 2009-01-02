Is BBC's iPlayer set to go HD in 2009?

Are we to see an HD iPlayer in 2009?

Is the BBC iPlayer to offer High Definition streaming in 2009? That's the implication of a recent interview given by Anthony Rose, Controller, Vision and Online at the BBC.

When asked about his 2009 New Year's Resolution, he says, "Provide an 'adaptive bitrate' solution in BBC iPlayer so that no matter whether you have a 300Kbps 3G connection or a 50Mbps connection, BBC iPlayer will serve you the best quality video that your personal internet connection can sustain at that instant, including full HD streaming if possible."

It's certainly the case that HD for iPlayer is on the cards at some point. As Rose says, "When we and others get this right, then IP-delivered TV will take a leap in quality, reliability and widespread uptake."

By the looks of things, HD streaming has moved a step closer.