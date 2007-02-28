Al Gore's energy bill is 20x US average

Al Gore, the ex-politician turned green guru, has been slapped with a $30,000 gas and electricity bill for his Nashville, Tennessee mansion.

Gore - who won an Oscar for Best Documentary for his global warming expose An Inconvenient Truth at this year's Academy Awards - has apparently managed to rack up a bill 20 times the national average whilst preaching eco power to the world.

An organisation called the Tennessee Center for Policy Research found that Gore used 221,000 kWh of electricity in 2006. Last August alone, Gore and family used 22,619 kWh, which is more than the average American family uses in a year.

Since the release of An Inconvenient Truth, Gore's energy consumption has increased from an average of 16,200 kWh per month in 2005, to 18,400 kWh per month in 2006.

Accepting his Oscar last week, Gore said: "We have a long way to go but all of us can do something in our own lives to make a difference."

A further irony is that Gore sits on the board of directors at Apple . The Californian computer company has come in from frequent criticism from Greenpeace who rank it bottom of its eco-friendly table .