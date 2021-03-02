Destiny 2 developer has filed a trademark for Bungiecon, but it’s not what you think

Developer Bungie has filed a trademark for ‘Bungiecon’ which looks to be affiliated with Destiny 2, (via GamesRadar.) If you see the Bungiecon term and assume it’s going to be a convention of some kind, closer examination of the trademark could make you think twice.

It’s not at all clear what Bungiecon will turn out to be. The trademark was actually filed back in June 2020 and upon further inspection, looks to cover a swathe of goods and services including jewelry, posters, graphic novels, comic books and yes, even Halloween costumes.

This lines up with Bungie’s comments regarding expanding Destiny 2 to ‘additional media’ beyond the reach of video games. This originally generated speculation that Bungie could be working on a TV show.

Beyond the light

If not a more traditional convention or news sharing format, then, it’s possible that Bungiecon could be a platform for Bungie to provide a wider array of merchandise under a unified branding, considering the trademark largely covers various physical goods and services.

Destiny 2 itself seems to have quite a few more years of life left in it. Bungie is working on its next expansion for the game, Witch Queen, which got pushed back to 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Beyond that, a third expansion for Destiny 2 following Beyond Light (link if applicable) and Witch Queen, titled Lightfall, will release in early 2023. After that, Bungie has additional content lined up for 2024, as well.

As such, it makes a degree of sense that Bungie might try to capitalize on the success and longevity of Destiny 2 with a whole host of new merchandise, but it remains to be seen what exactly Bungiecon might offer in this regard, if anything at all.