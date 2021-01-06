Dell’s new monitors are bound to be a hit with Microsoft Teams users

Dell Technologies has unveiled a new range of video conferencing-centric business monitors , built with the needs of remote workers front of mind.

The new monitors - available in 24-inch, 27-inch and curved 34-inch form factors - boast a pop-up 5MP webcam (allowing for face ID sign-in), integrated speakers and a noise-cancelling microphone.

The range even features a dedicated Microsoft Teams button that allows users to launch into meetings with a single press, and a blue light filter that should make longer sessions less taxing on the eyes.

Check out our list of the best business webcams right now

Working from home: the mouse, monitor, keyboard and router you need

Here's our list of the best headsets for conference calls on the market

Microsoft Teams integration

With the coronavirus pandemic proving harder to shake than anyone might have imagined a year ago, it appears remote and hybrid working will continue to be the norm for the foreseeable - and that means more video conferencing.

In 2020, competition in the video conferencing market became more ferocious than ever, with services such as Zoom, Teams, Meet, Webex etc. fighting for supremacy. These providers went to great lengths to attract new users and keep pace with new features rolled out by other major players.

Perhaps partnerships between hardware manufacturers and software providers, as with the new Dell-Teams collaboration, will become the next chapter in this ongoing battle.

“As more companies embrace a hybrid work model, it is critical to invest in technology that can help employees better collaborate no matter what role they are in,” wrote Dell in a blog post .

“From content creators and engineers to data analysts and marketers, we are all looking for that perfect office set-up to help us be most productive. That’s exactly what our new commercial range of Dell monitors is all about: elevating work experiences and boosting employee productivity.”

Dell’s new video conferencing monitors will be available worldwide from February 16, 2021. The smallest 24-inch model (C2422HE) starts at $519.99, the 27-inch version (C2722DE) at $719.99, while the curved 34-inch display (C3422WE) comes in at $1,149.99.

TechRadar Pro will update this article with UK and Australian pricing once confirmed.