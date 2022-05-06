Dell has given its storage offerings a major speed boost

Audio player loading…

Dell has announced it plans to raise the speed of its storage portfolio with a new set of software-driven updates.

At its Dell Technologies World event, the company revealed the move will include over 500 software updates across products such as its PowerStore, PowerMax, and PowerFlex platforms.

The hardware giant claims the updates will include improvements to automation, data mobility, and security across cloud storage, on-premises servers, and edge environments without any additional cost for existing customers.

What's in-store for users?

Dell Powerstore, Dell’s all-flash hardware storage array, will see a 50% mixed workload performance boost with an up to 66% greater capacity, with software-only high availability metro replication.

Powerstore users are also set for better support for file workloads, including file level retention, native file replication, and support for third-party file monitoring and ransomware protection.

The update will also give Powerstore users deeper integrations with VMware, including improved vVols latency and performance, disaster recovery capabilities with VMware vSphere, Virtual Volumes (vVols) replication, VM-level snapshots, and fast clones.

Dell PowerMax, the firm’s end-to-end NVMe and storage class memory (SCM) solution, is set to receive updates such as cyber vaults for both traditional and mainframe deployments, as well as CloudIQ ransomware prevention capabilities.

PowerMax will now also be able to store 65 million snapshots for data recovery.

Dell PowerFlex, the company’s software-defined storage cloud, is set to receive a new file service that will combine block and file storage, enabling organizations to consolidate traditional and containerized workloads across bare metal and virtualised deployments.

Dell also said that the new updates will simplify PowerFlex deployment via NVMe-over-TCP connectivity, and will allow organisations to streamline their operations with new unified compute, storage, and system lifecycle management capabilities within PowerFlex Manager software.

The Dell PowerStore, PowerMax, and PowerFlex updates are all set to be available in the third quarter of 2022.