D-Wave launches world’s most powerful quantum computer

D-Wave Systems has pushed a new quantum computing platform into general availability, designed specifically for practical use in a commercial context.

The D-Wave Advantage delivers a performance of 5000+ qubits (the quantum computing version of the binary bit) and can handle up to one million variables at once. According to the company, “no other quantum computer anywhere in the world can solve problems at [the same] scale and complexity”.

The new computer is also reportedly the most connected of any commercial system. For context, qubits in the company’s previous 2000Q machine can connect with up to 6 other qubits, while improved topology in Advantage means qubits can connect with a maximum of 15.

Overall, the combined effect of an increase in connectivity and a jump in qubit count means the new platform is able to solve problems roughly 2.6 times as fast as its predecessor.

The “first quantum computer built for business”, as D-Wave describes it, is available immediately via the Leap quantum cloud service, which affords businesses access to resources on a subscription basis.

D-Wave quantum computers

Unlike previous quantum computers, Advantage is designed expressly for commercial use. In other words, it is not just a technological demonstrator.

“We engineered it to be able to deal with large, complex commercial applications and to be able to support the running of those applications in production environments,” said Alan Baratz, D-Wave CEO.

“It really is the only one that you can run business applications on. The other quantum computers are primarily prototypes. You can do experimentations, run small proofs of concept, but none of them can support applications at scale.”

The company also believes that demand for quantum computing among businesses has never been higher - and will continue to grow.

A recent survey conducted by the firm found that 39% of large enterprises are already experimenting with the technology, while 81% claimed to have a tangible use-case in mind, to be implemented within the next three years.

The priorities among businesses interested in quantum computing, according to D-Wave, include improving efficiency, profitability and productivity, as well as bolstering revenue and profitability.

With this increased appetite in mind, D-Wave has also taken the opportunity to unveil Launch, described as “a jump-start program” for organizations ready to dip their toe in quantum waters.

The program will support businesses as they work to identify the best use cases for quantum computing and help them apply the technology to their specific challenges.

D-Wave won’t stop there, however, because the race to build the most capable quantum computer is never over; Honeywell, IBM and others provide worthy competition.

“We also continue to invest in the science of building quantum systems. Advantage was completely re-engineered from the ground up,” promised Baratz.

“We’ll take what we’ve learned about connectivity and scale and continue to push the limits of innovation for the next generation of our quantum computers.”

Via VentureBeat