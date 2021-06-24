Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox refunds will be phased out very soon

Cyberpunk 2077 digital version refunds will soon be harder to obtain for Xbox One players, Microsoft has confirmed.

Yahoo! Finance reported that according to an update on Xbox’s support website, Microsoft will be reverting to the standard refund policy on July 6, 2021, effectively rolling back the open refund policy for players who purchased the notoriously buggy game on older Xbox One hardware.

This means that come July 6, players who purchase a digital copy of Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox platforms will only have the standard 14 days period to request a refund should they so choose.

Cyberflunk 2021

Players who bought Cyberpunk 2077 to play on last-gen hardware were in for a rough ride when the game was released last December. Xbox One and PS4 platforms struggled to run the already glitch-ridden game properly, leading to an experience where framerates would consistently dip into the single digits along with no shortage of crashes.

Sony also scaled back its own open refund policy for Cyberpunk 2077 on June 18, 2021, which applied to the digital purchase of the game on PS4 hardware. Prior to this, Cyberpunk 2077 was removed from the PlayStation Store entirely, and was only reinstated for purchase recently on June 21, 2021.

While Cyberpunk 2077 has received various updates and patches to make the game more stable (and crucially, playable) on last-gen hardware, it’s still far from the optimal experience. A Sony spokesperson told TechRadar that: “SIE recommends playing the title on PS4 Pro or PS5 for the best experience.”

The Rebel Path

Fortunes look to have shifted slightly for developer CD Projekt Red, then, as its return to the PlayStation Store and the roll back of refund policies across both major console platforms sends the message that the game is now in a state both Sony and Microsoft are comfortable selling the game in.

Cyberpunk 2077 is, of course, still best played on PC if your machine can stomach the high system requirements. The game also runs considerably better on Xbox Series X/S and PS5, with it benefiting from the more powerful hardware.

On CD Projekt Red’s side, the developer is adamant on keeping Cyberpunk 2077 from dying. Post-launch support is still active for the game, with the long-awaited Xbox Series X/S and PS5 upgrades due to arrive later in 2021, which will hopefully lend the consoles some parity with the superior PC version.