Cyberpunk 2077 devs promise to patch out the game's ‘distracting’ amount of phallic objects

Note: some adult language follows in this story.

Cyberpunk 2077 has been rightly chastised for its litany of ongoing technical issues, particularly on PS4 and Xbox One, but now developer CD Projekt Red has another problem to deal with: there are simply too many dildos in the game.

The disturbing amount of phallic objects in Cyberpunk 2077 was highlighted by Kotaku, who valiantly catalogued all the areas where the sex toys kept popping up. It turns out that they’re practically everywhere; standing to attention in the darkest alleyways or sticking out near the trash, Cyberpunk 2077’s obsession with the sex toy clearly got out of hand somewhere during the game’s troubled development.

Thankfully, CD Projekt Red is aware that the game‘s volley of dildos is rather ‘distracting’, and has promised to cull the amount of members players will discover.

Cyberpunk 2077’s senior quest designer Philipp Weber said the decision to include so many dildos was because the team wanted to make Night City appear to “be pretty open sexually”, and a place where “something by today’s standards might be taboo or kinky is very normal and commonplace by 2077 standards.”

Weber also explained that the sheer amount of rubber ding-a-lings is down the game’s loot setting, which is still being tweaked.

“The second reason for the high amount of dildos in the world is because they can spawn as random loot, and we were still tweaking those settings, so especially during the early reviews, the amount of dildos in the game world was pretty high.” Weber said. “We’re going to adjust them so that the dildos don’t appear too out of place/context and distracting and more where they should be by design.”

Future love

Cyberpunk 2077 doesn’t shy away from sexual content – you’re presented with full frontal nudity as soon as you begin creating your character – but seeing dildos and sex toys scattered around every corner of Night City will thankfully soon be a thing of the past.

Sadly, it’s hard to know when Cyberpunk 2077 will overcome its arguably more contentious issues, such as the plethora of bugs, glitches and crashes that continue to plague console players. While the game has been widely lauded by critics, it’s launch has been marred by woeful performance on the PS4 and Xbox One, with only the next-gen consoles, PC and Stadia offering a relatively stable experience.

