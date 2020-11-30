Cyber Monday headphones deals continue to wow with these wireless earbuds

If you need some true wireless earbuds and you want to stand out from the AirPods crowd, this Cyber Monday headphones deal on the Technics EAH-AZ70W could be right up your street.

Discounted in both the US and the UK in the Cyber Monday deals, these brilliant wireless earbuds boast a great fit, a strong bass response, and noise cancellation to rival the AirPods Pro.

In the US, you can get them for $164.99 from Amazon, a saving of $85 compared to the $249.99 RRP.

If you're in the UK, Amazon has slashed the price from £224.99 to £149.99, saving you nearly £75 this Cyber Monday.

Today's best Cyber Monday wireless earbuds deals

Panasonic Technics EAH-AZ70WE true wireless earbuds: $249.99 $164.99 at Amazon

With an excellent bass response, great noise cancellation, and a comfy fit, these Technics earbuds are a steal in the Cyber Monday headphones deals. Right now, you can save $85 on these AirPods Pro alternatives.View Deal

Panasonic Technics EAH-AZ70WE true wireless earbuds: £224.99 £149.99 at Amazon

Looking for some premium true wireless earbuds this Cyber Monday? Save £75 on these Technics earbuds, which offer a sturdy build, fantastic bass response, and effective noise cancellation and come in black and silver. View Deal

The Technics EAH-AZ70W true wireless earbuds do a great job of recreating Technics signature sound in a small, portable package.

Their noise-cancelling tech is solid, and the buds do an excellent job of bringing richness and detail to your songs, making them a great cheaper alternative to the likes of the Apple AirPods Pro.

They’re also among the most comfortable true wireless headphones not to feature a stem-style design, which is one of the reasons we awarded them four out of five stars in our Technics EAH-AZ70W review.

The downside? Well, the battery life could be better, and we did experience some digital interference in our tests – but these are small niggles rather than dealbreakers, and at this price, the Technics earbuds are a steal this Cyber Monday.

