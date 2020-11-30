Cyber Monday Fitbit deals: today's hottest fitness tracker and smartwatch sales

Cyber Monday is the perfect time to pick up a Fitbit, with great savings across the whole range of fitness trackers and smartwatches.

We're seeing Cyber Monday deals on everything from the new Fitbit Sense to older fitness trackers and the kid-oriented Fitbit Ace 2 too. So whether you're looking for a new premium fitness companion or just something to count your steps, these Cyber Monday deals should cater to you.

These definitely aren't the only Cyber Monday smartwatch deals out there right now, but Fitbit has created a community of dedicated fans who will only consider a wearable from the company. If that's you, or you're buying a gift for someone it applies to, these Fitbit deals in the US and UK should cover what you need.

Not in the US or UK? Scroll down to find Cyber Monday Fitbit prices in your region.

The top Cyber Monday Fitbit deals

Big reduction Fitbit Versa 2: $199.95 $129 at Walmart (save $70)

Pick up a Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch (40mm) at a $70 discount with this Cyber Monday deal. The Fitbit Versa 2 packs an AMOLED display, sleep, and fitness tracking, and up to 5 days of battery life at a compelling price.View Deal

Rare deal Fitbit Sense: £299.99 £269 at Amazon (save £31)

The Fitbit Sense is a smart, feature-packed smartwatch that not only offers all-day heart rate monitoring, activity tracking, smartphone notifications, contactless payments and sleep tracking, but also tracks your stress levels by measuring changes in your skin's conductivity. UK deals are sparse on this but Amazon has a £31-odd saving.

View Deal

Cyber Monday Fitbit deals in the US

Fitbit Ace 2: $69.95 $49.95 at Fitbit.com (save $20)

The Ace 2 is Fitbit's fitness tracker for kids, which makes keeping active fun with games and rewards for developing healthy habits. It also features sleep tracking to encourage youngsters to go to bed in good time. It's a great Christmas gift, especially at under $40.

View Deal

Fitbit Inspire 2: $99 $69 at Walmart (save $30)

You can score a $30 price cut on the Fitbit Inspire 2 fitness tracker at the Walmart Cyber Monday sale. The ultra-slim activity tracker is made for everyday wear, offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring, and provides up to 10 days of battery life.

View Deal

Fitbit Charge 4: $149.95 $99.95 at Fitbit.com (save $50)

The Fitbit Charge 4 is an excellent fitness tracker for causal runners and cyclists thanks to its on-board GPS, which allows you to track runs and rides without carrying your phone. The data will sync with the Fitbit app, and can even be uploaded automatically to Strava. At under $100, it's a steal.

View Deal

Fitbit Versa 2: $199.95 $129 at Walmart (save $70)

Pick up a Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch at a $70 discount with this Cyber Monday deal. The Fitbit Versa 2 packs an AMOLED display, sleep, and fitness tracking, and up to 5 days of battery life at a compelling price.View Deal

Fitbit Versa 3: $229.95 $199.95 at Fitbit.com (save $30)

The first watch in the Versa line to offer built-in GPS, the Fitbit Versa 3 is stylish and versatile, offering most of the same features as the flagship Fitbit Sense (above) minus the stress-tracking sensor. It's a brilliant smartwatch for anyone fitness-minded, and looks great too. This is a great Cyber Monday deal at Fitbit.com - especially since the Versa 3 only launched a few months ago.

View Deal

Fitbit Sense: $329.95 $279.95 at Fitbit.com (save $50)

The Fitbit Sense is a smart, feature-packed smartwatch that not only offers all-day heart rate monitoring, activity tracking, smartphone notifications, contactless payments and sleep tracking, but also tracks your stress levels by measuring changes in your skin's conductivity. It's clever stuff, and can really help you keep track of how different factors affect your mood.

View Deal

Cyber Monday Fitbit deals in the UK

Fitbit Inspire: £69.99 £38.99 at Amazon (save £31)

The Inspire HR is a very basic fitness tracker, with no GPS or heart rate monitoring, but if you're looking for something that'll prompt you to hit 10,000 steps a day, there's no need to spend more. It's now been superseded by the Fitbit Inspire 2, which has resulted in a particularly generous price drop.

View Deal

Fitbit Inspire HR: £89.99 £59.99 at Fitbit (save £30)

The Inspire HR is a fitness tracker that you wear like a watch. It has heart rate tracking, all-day activity tracking and sleep tracking. Make sure you get the HR version as the basic version doesn't come with heart-rate tracking. The HR is available in lilac, black and white/black, and is available for the same price at Amazon if you prefer.View Deal

Fitbit Charge 4: £129 £99 at Amazon (save £30.99)

This sleek water resistant tracker is packed with features including a built-in GPS tracker, so it will track your runs outdoors even if you don't have your smartphone with you. You also get notifications, sleep stags and sleep score, 24/7 heart rate tracking, smart wake and a massive 7 days battery life. Amazon has beaten Argos, Boots and John Lewis by 99p with this Cyber Monday deal.

View Deal

Fitbit Versa 2: £169 £129 at Currys (save £40)

The Fitbit Versa 2 is one of last year's smartwatches, and lacks the built-in GPS you'll find in the Versa 3, but it's still an excellent device packed with tools for everyday use and sports tracking. It looks great too, and at £129 it's a real Cyber Monday bargain. John Lewis has matched the price, but doesn't have the Emerald colourway available.

View Deal

Fitbit Ionic: £249.99 £148.82 at Amazon (save £101.77)

This is the best price we've seen for the Fitbit Ionic at Amazon, and we reckon it's unlikely to be beaten on Cyber Monday itself. This GPS fitness watch features all-day heart rate monitoring, activity tracking, contactless payments, and storage for 300 songs.

View Deal

Fitbit Sense: £299.99 £269 at Amazon (save £30.99)

The Fitbit Sense is a smart, feature-packed smartwatch that not only offers all-day heart rate monitoring, activity tracking, smartphone notifications, contactless payments and sleep tracking, but also tracks your stress levels by measuring changes in your skin's conductivity. UK deals are sparse on this new watch, so this is an impressive offer.

View Deal

Don't live in the UK or US? Here are the best Fitbit deals near you.