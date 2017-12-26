The best Currys Boxing Day sales and deals 2017

The Currys Boxing Day sales are always full of some of the best discounts throughout the Christmas break. Now Boxing Day is upon us, we're ready to catch the best offers for you.

Currys and PC World merged a while backed, and the two sites seem nigh-on identical in terms of the deals offered, so we'll just stick to Currys for now. Unlike many other retailers, Currys seemed to keep the deals going after Black Friday, offering competitive prices on top tech items right until Christmas. And why not when you can order online and pick up in-store?

Christmas is done now though, but that doesn't mean the discounts have to end. Actually we could see even bigger ones as Currys moves to shift any excess stock of key items like laptops, vacuum cleaners, TVs, cameras and so much more. We imagine lots of you have gift vouchers that need spending too!

Directly below you'll find a selection of quick links taking you directly to relevant sections of the Currys site for multiple categories. As the day goes on though we'll be adding some of our favorite picks in a Currys Boxing Day highlights section underneath too.

Currys Boxing Day sales: TV deals

Sony Bravia KD65XE8596 65" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV | £1299 | Currys

Fancy an Ultra HD TV with all the HDR goodness you could want? Then this Sony Bravia could well be for you. Yes, you are still paying over £1,000 but there's £300 off of the price and we can't find it cheaper anywhere else at the moment.View Deal

Samsung UE65MU7070 65" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV | £1299 | Currys

It looks like £1,299 is the go-to price at the moment for a top-spec Ultra HD TV. This one has £300 knocked off the price and has all the smarts you need, including HDR. We haven't found a better price for this telly yet.View Deal

Samsung UE49MU6670 49" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR Curved LED TV | £599 | Currys

Okay, curvy TVs aren't for everyone but given the Samsung UE49MU6670 is now just £599, who are we to argue? The price has been slashed by £250 and you get HDR for this and a television literally ahead of the curve.View Deal

Samsung UE55MU6670 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR Curved LED TV | £699 | Currys

This curvy TV has been subject to a superb £350 price drop and while its bendy frame won't be for everyone, the price certainly is. Packed into the curved frame is HDR, smart TV smarts and 3x HDMI slots.View Deal

LG OLED65C7V 65" Smart 4K HDR OLED TV| £2499 | Currys

This is a good deal for the exclusive TV for Curry's - you'll find the B7 elsewhere, which uses the same panel, but this option is a tiny bit more advanced. Worth checking out the 55-inch option for a thousand pounds less, though.View Deal

LG OLED55C7V 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV| £1499 | Currys

Like the 65-inch option, this TV is discounted well and exclusive to Curry's. The OLED tech is what attracts over cheaper LCD options, which don't carry quite the same the level of brightness.View Deal

LG 55SJ810V 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV| £749 | Currys

Want a cheaper 4K TV, but like the idea of having a massive 55 inches in your living room? This LCD set will do just that - this is going to be the thing that overpowers your living room and causes your non-tech family to wonder WHY you bought such a big TV...View Deal

LG 49SJ810V 49" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV| £579 | Currys

Want a massive 4K TV but don't want to spend as much? This LG set is a Curry's exclusive but comes with a lot of decent features - including Dolby Vision HDR. Well worth a look for the price.View Deal

Currys Boxing Day sales: laptop deals

Lenovo IdeaPad 320 - now £399 (was £699) @ Currys

Get this 14-inch laptop from the world's biggest laptop brand with a £300 saving. This one packs an Intel Core i5-7200U CPU, 4GB RAM and a 128GB SSD with up to 6 hours battery life.View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad 320s-14IKB 14" Laptop | Now £299 | Currys

This is the lowest price Currys has ever had on the Lenovo IdeaPad 320s, and we've done some scouting around and it looks like it can't be beat elsewhere. There's a whopping £230 off the original price.View Deal

HP 15-bs158sa 15.6" Laptop | Now £399 | Currys

This great-value HP laptop has a cool £200 slashed off of the original price. For that you get Windows 10, Intel Core i5-8250U Processor, 4 GB ram and 1 TB HDD storage. We've looked around and this price can't be bettered at the moment.View Deal

HP Pavilion Power 580-015na Gaming PC | £599 | Currys

A power PC for gamers, this tower has seen some decent price reductions this holiday period. It's got an Intel i5 processor, and 8GB of RAM on board too.View Deal

Currys Boxing Day sales: AV deals

SONY PlayStation VR Starter Pack | £299 | Currys Fancy dipping your into VR but haven't quite taken the plunge yet? Then this VR Starter pack is for you. £299 is the best price we've seen for this pack - though other retailers have it at this price - and you get a PSVR headset and PlayStation Worlds game.View Deal

PANASONIC DMP-UB700EBK Smart 4K Ultra HD 3D Blu-ray Player | £195 | Currys 4K! Woop. 3D! Not so woop. But this Panasonic Ultra HD Blu-ray player can play both and is yours for £154 off of the price. And it just so happens, we gave this player 5 stars in our review! You can also get it for the same price at John Lewis.View Deal

LOGIK L32SBT17 2.0 Sound Bar £24 @ Currys

Now, this is seriously cheap for a soundbar, so don't expect it to blow the walls off. If you're just looking to give your TV a modest audio boost without spending half as much as you paid for the TV in the first place this is worth a shot.View Deal

Samsung MS 650 Sound Bar and 4K Blu-ray Player Bundle | £499 | Currys

If you're looking to upgrade your home cinema, this soundbar and 4K Blu-ray combo is worth checking out. Apart they're not the most exciting, but the bundled deal sees a lot of cash saved to own better sound and picture quality.View Deal

SAMSUNG HW-K450 2.1 Wireless Sound Bar | £139 | Currys

Everyone should stop listening to their TV through tinny speakers and invest in some proper AV kit. This SAMSUNG HW-K450 2.1 Wireless Sound Bar is a good start and it's got a lovely £160 off of the price!View Deal

Currys Boxing Day sales: tablet deals

New iPad 9.7-inch model £314 (after voucher) @ Currys

Use voucher code IPAd25 at checkout to get this super price on the latest version of the 9.7-inch Apple iPad. This is the successor to the iPad Air 2. It's a fraction thicker but contains an improved A9 chip with an M9 coprocessor for enhanced performance.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 9.7-inch gold Tablet with case - 32 GB| £299 | Currys

If you're thinking of getting a tablet but don't fancy the idea of an iPad, this is a good, low-cost option. The design is a little dated, but the overall quality is high and you're mostly only losing the HDR screen of the significantly more expensive Tab S3.View Deal

SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S2 9.7” Tablet With Case - Black | £299 | Currys Yes, you can get the Samsung Galaxy S2 tablet for around the same price from other retailers but the addition of a case makes this a pretty decent deal. The cases can retail for anywhere between £30-50 and Currys reckons it's offering £149 off the entire package. View Deal

Currys Boxing Day sales: appliance deals

Dyson Light Ball Multifloor vacuum cleaner (was £339) now £199.99 @ Currys

This superb deal put a lot of Dysons in people's homes when it first came around in November. The £140 saving is finally back though, proving you don't have too spend insane amounts of money to get a vacuum cleaner from the world's leading manufacturer. We don't expect this promotion to last long though.View Deal

Delonghi ECAM23.460 Bean to Cup Coffee Machine | £329 | Currys

This is a superb price for what is one of the most feature-packed coffee machines around. Shockingly, it was actually fairly price at the original £729 (compared to similar models at least) but now there is a hefty £400 knocked off that price. View Deal

Russell Hobbs Retro 21673 Jug Kettle| £39.99 | Currys

A kettle is the perfect thing to buy at Christmas because your limescale-laden model is on its last legs. This one is nice, and usually £40 more expensive. If you've been waiting for the Russell Hobbs discount, it's here and available in black, white, red, cream or blue.View Deal

Russell Hobbs Retro 21693 4-Slice Toaster| £39.99 | Currys

You don't want a kettle but need a toaster from a decent named brand instead? Guess what... there's a deal for that too. Available in a variety of colours like black, white, red, cream or blue.View Deal

KENWOOD K25MSS11 Solo Microwave - Black & Stainless Steel | £64 | Currys Keeping warm this Christmas break is vital... not just for you but your food, too. This Kenwood microwave has a fantastic £94 off and offers 900W power. So expect your Turkey leftovers to be reheated in mere minutes. Bargain.View Deal

There's more to come. We'll be adding fresh deals to this page over the next few days. Or use these quick links if you'd like to take a deeper look at the Currys sales yourself.