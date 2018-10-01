Currys Black Friday and Cyber Monday: what to expect this year

We always look forward to seeing what deals Currys has to offer on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The retailer has a history of offering big discounts across its product categories, including laptops, TVs and cameras.

Currys usually releases its first round of deals at 12am on the morning of Black Friday, with great offers available throughout the whole weekend and through to Cyber Monday. It extended some deals even longer through its 'Black Tag' sale, which we expect to return for 2018.

Some of last year's best deals included deep discounts on laptops, including the Microsoft Surface Pro (bundled with a Type Cover) and Lenovo Ideapad 320. Currys also slashed the prices of smart watches and fitness trackers, including the Apple Watch and

Currys promises to match the prices of its rivals, even if they're running a special voucher offer. Last year it only matched the prices of fellow high street retailers, but for 2018 it's also vowed to match prices on Amazon. That's an impressive offer, and a great reason to check out Currys during Black Friday.

We wouldn't bet against it being another record-breaking year for Currys by the time that Black Friday 2018 is over, and there'll be discounts happening all through the weekend. We'll make sure the best of those are listed above for your consideration.