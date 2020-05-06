CS:GO bug is disconnecting players, causing frustration and deranking – but there’s a fix

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) players have been hit by a frustrating bug which can drop them out of a match, following the game’s most recent update.

According to a number of reports across the internet, including on Reddit and YouTube, after the May 4 patch introduced for the game, CS:GO is crashing with the following message for some players: “Pure server: file [GAME]\pak01_001.vpk does not match the server's file.”

This is causing a good deal of frustration, particularly for players in competitive matches who are being disconnected and deranked due to the problem.

It isn’t the first time this has happened, either, as there are reports of this kind of error popping up going back years.

If you look at the notes for the latest CS:GO patch, one of the gameplay changes is as follows: “sv_pure servers will now kick clients that have loaded asset files into game memory from files not present on game server filesystem.”

So whatever change has been implemented here would seemingly be the cause of the game-ruining error, which is apparently happening to a fair number of folks – but the good news is, there is a way to fix this.

Unofficial fix

As detailed on Reddit, the solution, as it has been in the past, is to delete certain CS:GO files and then verify your game installation on Steam.

What you need to do is:

Close Steam

Open your CS:GO directory (by default this is C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\Steamapps\Common\Counter-Strike Global Offensive\csgo) and delete both the ‘materials’ and ‘models’ folders (it doesn’t hurt to back them up to the desktop first for those with custom bits and pieces).

Start the Steam app

Find CS:GO in your Steam library, and right-click on it, then select Properties

Click on the Local Files tab

Click on Verify Integrity of Game Files

Wait for the validation process to complete

The files that you removed will then be downloaded again, and that change should – fingers crossed – stop the disconnection error from happening. Note that this unofficial fix doesn’t work for everyone, at least going by feedback on Reddit (and it may only be a temporary solution that you need to reapply).

Still, clearly it’s better than nothing, and it has certainly worked for a number of gamers – but hopefully Valve will be on the case soon enough with a proper fix to whatever has gone awry under the hood here.

We’ve picked out the best gaming PCs currently available

Via Windows Latest